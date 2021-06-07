I’ll tell US positive story of NI, says new envoy Ringland

Role: Trevor Ringland (right) has been appointed as a special envoy to the US. Credit: Andrew Towe

Former rugby star Trevor Ringland has said he wants to bring a message of hope from Northern Ireland after being appointed as a special envoy to the United States.

Mr Ringland, who represented Ulster, Ireland and the Lions, will be tasked with promoting the region across the US administration, Congress and within the Irish American community.

His appointment to the newly-created post was announced yesterday by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

Mr Ringland (61) told the Belfast Telegraph: "It feels like an opportunity. The frustration for me is that we have a really positive story to tell about Northern Ireland and we don't always seem to get it out there.”

He referred to improving community relations, an evolving economy and sporting success, adding: "It is about taking that message out to the US — that here is the true story of Northern Ireland.

"Yes, we have had difficulties, but we are working our way through them."

Mr Ringland is confident his voice will be listened to.

He added: "We have a positive story to tell — it just hasn't been told to the full extent it could be. Now is the time to up our game. We are people who are rebuilding and rediscovering our relationship.

"It is up to us to bring that story to the US — I think they do want to hear it. And it is not just myself, others are doing similar work."

Announcing the appointment, Mr Lewis said: "I am delighted that Trevor has accepted my invitation to take up this position to represent the UK Government in Northern Ireland, working to support its best interests in the United States.

"This is an exciting new appointment and recognises Northern Ireland's unique relationship with the United States and its people. I look forward to working with Trevor to harness all the opportunities that lie ahead."

First Minister Arlene Foster said she wished Mr Ringland “every success in this new role”.

“I hope he can help some in the US understand better the views of people in Northern Ireland and our place within the UK," she said.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said the creation of the role is "great news and provides fantastic opportunities".

"The Government's appointment of Mr Ringland in that role is a very positive step forward and I hope everyone gives him their support as his work begins," Mr Beattie said.

He added: "Northern Ireland has so many links with the United States — socially, historically, culturally and economically — and I am delighted that we will now be making more of the opportunities that those links provide. We need more engagement, not less."

But Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill criticised the decision to "unilaterally" appoint a special envoy to the US as "arrogant and disrespectful".

She said the appointment had been made without “consulting the democratically mandated Executive” and “smacks of Tory arrogance and disrespect”.

"That is not an acceptable way of doing business,” she added.

Responding to her comments, Mr Ringland said he would be “promoting a Northern Ireland for everyone”.

"I am not sure why anyone would take issue with helping this place that we all share do well — I would hope for everyone's support in doing so,” he added.

The US has yet to appoint a new special envoy to Northern Ireland following the departure earlier of this year of Mick Mulvaney, who had been installed by the Trump administration.