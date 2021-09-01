I’m focused on today’s threats, insists Biden as he defends ‘successful’ Afghanistan exit

US President promises to ‘hunt down’ Isis-K despite withdrawal of his troops

Foreign policy: Biden said he wanted to focus on nuclear arms and cyber attacks

Joe Biden has launched a fresh defence of his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying his priority is to defend and protect America from the threats of 2021, not 2001.

In a White House address last night, Mr Biden hailed the “extraordinary success” of the US evacuation, saying he “was not going to extend this forever war”.

He urged those wanting a “third decade of war” to look at the “vital national interest”.

“We had no vital interest in Afghanistan other than to prevent a terror attack on the US … The fundamental obligation of a president, in my opinion, is to defend and protect America, not against the threats of 2001, but the threats of 2021 and tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Biden has been heavily criticised for his handling of the chaotic evacuation, which saw more than 120,000 people airlifted from Kabul airport, but 100 to 200 Americans left behind.

He insisted his administration was ready when the US-backed government in Kabul collapsed in mid-August and the Taliban took over.

But the airlift that began on August 14 has been heavily criticised by many as initially unorganised and chaotic.

Mr Biden said 5,500 Americans eventually got out, and that “arrangements” would be made to get the remaining Americans out if they wish.

In a direct message to Isis-K, the terror group which carried out the suicide bombing at Kabul airport that killed up to 169 Afghans, 13 US military personnel and two Britons, Mr Biden said: “We are not done with you yet.”

Accepting responsibility for the decision to withdraw, the US President said staying longer was not an option.

“I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” he said.

The decision to end the military airlift from Kabul airport was based on the “unanimous recommendation” of civilian and military advisers, he said.

The August 31 withdrawal date was not an “arbitrary deadline” but was to save lives, Mr Biden insisted, warning that “all bets were off” if the US stayed after the previous administration had promised to leave.

The choice, he continued, was between leaving, or the situation escalating.

Mr Biden said the US strategy has to change and did not need troops on the ground.

He pledged to sharpen the focus of US foreign policy by concentrating on threats such as cyber-attack and the proliferation of nuclear weapon technologies.

“To those who wish America harm, the US will never rest,” he warned.

“We will not forgive [or] forget. We will hunt you down to the ends of the earth and you will pay the ultimate price”.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has flatly denied pressuring the US to keep open the Kabul airport gate near where last Thursday’s deadly terror attack was launched, following a leak from the Pentagon that threatened to strain relations.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insisted it was “just not true” to suggest the UK called for the gate to be held open to continue British evacuations at the site where a suicide bombing killed more than 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US troops.

The Cabinet minister also said the number of UK nationals left behind in Afghanistan was in the “low hundreds” yesterday following the end of two decades of western military presence in the country.

But he was unable to give a “definitive” figure on how many Afghans the UK had failed to airlift to safety after the Taliban seized power as the US withdrew its final troops.

No 10 insisted Boris Johnson has “full confidence” in Mr Raab after reports suggesting he will be “toast” at the next Cabinet reshuffle and would be moved away from his role as Foreign Secretary amid mounting criticism.