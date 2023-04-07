In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday with sombre ceremonies
By Associated Press ReportersPA Media
Christians around the world observed Good Friday rites as believers remembered the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ described in the Bible.
The start of the Easter weekend saw a sombre mood as the Passion of Jesus was re-enacted in various ways around the world.
In the Philippines, real-life non-fatal crucifixions took place despite church objections to the practice.
The Good Friday tradition has resumed in the Philippines after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic (Aaron Favila/AP)