In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

With coronavirus limiting traditional church services and families forced to stay apart, December 25 is being marked in different ways.

A family pose for a photo on Christmas Day at Sydney’s Bondi Beach (Mark Baker/AP)

By PA Fri 25 Dec 2020 at 10:51







Festive traditions around the world may have been compromised by Covid-19 restrictions, but families and communities are still doing their best to celebrate.