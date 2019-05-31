In Pictures: D-Day Normandy sites today captured by drone

The American Normandy cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer (AP Photo/David Vincent)

A drone has produced a series of stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites, as the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of France approaches.

The pictures include a church tower in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, a small town close to Utah Beach which is home to the Airborne Museum, and the first settlement liberated by US forces in Normandy.

The church of Sainte Mere Eglise (David Vincent/AP)

American paratrooper John Steele dangled from the tower after his parachute got caught during the invasion, but survived. A mannequin and parachute still hang from the belfry to honour Mr Steele and the Allied soldiers who died in the landings.

A dummy paratrooper hangs from the tower (David Vincent/AP)

In the nearby cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, rows of white crosses and Stars of David are a reminder of the sacrifices made by 156,000 Allied soldiers – mostly American, British and Canadian – who took part in the invasion.

The cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer (David Vincent/AP)

The cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer (David Vincent/AP)

At the Pointe du Hoc, where Allied forces had to scale cliffs to silence Nazis guns, the limestone and clay cliffs have eroded since D-Day, but remains of the fortifications that were part of Germany’s Atlantic Wall defensive system are still there, a powerful vestige of the war.

Pointe du Hoc (David Vincent/AP)

And in a stark contrast to the fury that engulfed Omaha Beach on June 6 1944, today a grassy knoll blends gently into the wide beach, small waves lapping at the shore.

Omaha Beach, close to the cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer (David Vincent/AP)

Omaha Beach (David Vincent/AP)

Gold Beach, near Asnelles (David Vincent/AP)

