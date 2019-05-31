In Pictures: D-Day Normandy sites today captured by drone
The 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of France will be marked next week,
A drone has produced a series of stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites, as the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of France approaches.
The pictures include a church tower in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, a small town close to Utah Beach which is home to the Airborne Museum, and the first settlement liberated by US forces in Normandy.
American paratrooper John Steele dangled from the tower after his parachute got caught during the invasion, but survived. A mannequin and parachute still hang from the belfry to honour Mr Steele and the Allied soldiers who died in the landings.
In the nearby cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, rows of white crosses and Stars of David are a reminder of the sacrifices made by 156,000 Allied soldiers – mostly American, British and Canadian – who took part in the invasion.
At the Pointe du Hoc, where Allied forces had to scale cliffs to silence Nazis guns, the limestone and clay cliffs have eroded since D-Day, but remains of the fortifications that were part of Germany’s Atlantic Wall defensive system are still there, a powerful vestige of the war.
And in a stark contrast to the fury that engulfed Omaha Beach on June 6 1944, today a grassy knoll blends gently into the wide beach, small waves lapping at the shore.
Press Association