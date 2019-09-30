In Pictures: France says adieu to former president Jacques Chirac

World leaders and ordinary Parisians gathered to mourn the man who resided at the Elysee Palace between 1995 and 2007.

Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of Jacques Chirac (Philippe Wojazer/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

France said farewell to former president Jacques Chirac in funeral events attended by many world leaders, with thousands of ordinary citizens lining the route.

Mr Chirac, who died last week aged 86 after years of ill health, ruled at the Elysee Palace between 1995 and 2007 and also served as prime minister and mayor of Paris during his long career.

Despite corruption scandals, he remained a popular figure in France.

The coffin of former French president Jacques Chirac leaves Les Invalides (Thibault Camus/AP)

The cortege passes the Grand Palais (Thibault Camus/AP)

The convoy passes the Assemblee Nationale, or lower house of parliament (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Former US president Bill Clinton was among the guests at the Saint-Sulpice church (Francois Mori/AP)