In pictures: Nora Quoirin book of condolence to open in Belfast City Hall

Mandatory Credit - Picture by Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye © Wednesday 14 August 2019 Nora Quoirin book of condolence opened in Belfast City Hall. The results of a post-mortem are also expected on Wednesday after the teenager, whose mother is from Belfast, was discovered near a waterfall in Malaysia after a ten-day search. The book of condolence will be opened at 3.30pm by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor John Finucane.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor John Finucane was joined by Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Peter McReynolds and High Sheriff, Alderman Tommy Sandford. Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A book of condolence has been opened at Belfast City Hall following the death of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin.

The results of a post-mortem were expected on Wednesday after the teenager, whose mother is from Belfast, was discovered near a waterfall in Malaysia after a ten-day search.

No conclusion, however, has yet been reached and the report of the post-mortem has been delayed until Thursday.

The book of condolence was opened at 3.30pm on Wednesday by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor John Finucane.

In an emotional statement, Nora's parents Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin offered their thanks to those involved in the search for the 15-year-old.

Describing how the teenager had “truly touched the world”, her family said: “Nora is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely.

“The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

“We will always love our Nora.”

Nora’s body was found on Tuesday (LBT/Family handout/PA)

The statement added: “We would like to thank all the people that have been searching for Nora and trying their best to find her.

“We thank the local people here and those far and wide for their prayers and support at this time.

“Nora has brought people together, especially from France, Ireland, Britain and Malaysia, united in their love and support for her and her family.

“To all our friends and family at home, we can’t thank you enough for all your love.”

Deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor told reporters at a press conference that the remains were winched by helicopter to a hospital mortuary.

He added that the body “was not in any clothings” and that while it remained a missing persons case police were looking into all possibilities including the “angle of criminal investigation”.

Nora’s mother made a heartfelt appeal on Monday to find her as a £10,000 reward – donated by an anonymous Belfast business – was offered for information leading to her safe return.

The teenager’s parents, a French-Irish couple who have lived in London for 20 years, had thanked those looking for her as fundraising pages set up by Nora’s aunt and uncle collected more than £100,000 from well-wishers.