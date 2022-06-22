Irish girl (7) dies after tragic incident in Spanish hotel pool

Child lost her fight for life in Son Espases Hospital in Palma this afternoon

An Irish seven-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after being pulled from the pool in the Majorcan hotel she was staying in.

Sources at Son Espases Hospital in the island capital Palma confirmed she had lost her fight for life this afternoon.

A routine police investigation into Monday’s incident at the four-star HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the east coast resort of Calas de Mallorca is ongoing.

The youngster was rushed to hospital “in a critical condition” on Monday afternoon with police clearing a path for her ambulance so she could get there as quickly as possible.

A spokeswoman for a regional government-run emergency coordination centre had said on Tuesday: “We took a call around 3.40pm on Monday to say lifeguards had spotted a young girl lying motionless on the bottom of the pool and dived in to rescue her.

“They performed CPR on her after pulling her out of the water because she had gone into cardiac arrest.

“Paramedics continued to try to revive her after reaching the scene and got her breathing again in the back of the ambulance.

“She was taken to Son Espases Hospital.”

On June 5 six-year-old Corey Aughey from north Belfast died in hospital after falling into the swimming pool of the hotel where he was staying with his family in the Majorcan resort of Sa Coma.

Last month a British toddler drowned in a swimming pool accident on the Costa Blanca.

Freddie Joseph Briggs died in the pool at his parents’ home in the village of Aigues near Benidorm on May 25, leading the local council to declare three days of mourning.

Tributes were paid to the 19-month-old boy at his funeral service at a church in Belfast where he was christened before he was buried at a nearby cemetery.

Father Thomas McGlynn told mourners at the service the youngster brought happiness to those around him and enjoyed his short life “to the very full.”

The child’s dad Marc Briggs and Belfast-born mum Jane Mohan had moved to the Costa Blanca shortly before the tragedy.