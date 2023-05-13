Israel and Palestinian militants trade fire in Gaza Strip

Palestinians inspect the rubble at the site of an airstrike that the Israeli military said targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad member, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) — © Fatima Shbair

Israel and Palestinian militants have unleashed salvos of fire for a fourth day, with the Islamic Jihad group launching more than 1,000 rockets and the Israeli military pounding targets inside the Gaza Strip.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza or Israel on Saturday, but in a reminder of the combustible situation in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military raided the Balata refugee camp in the northern city of Nablus, killing two Palestinians.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified them as 32-year-old Said Mesha and 19-year-old Adnan Araj. At least three other Palestinians were wounded in the raid, the latest of near-daily Israeli arrest operations against suspected militants in the territory.

Palestinian youths block a road during clashes with Israeli forces conducting an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP) — © Majdi Mohammed

Hopes for an imminent ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militants were fading as the Israeli military bombed an apartment belonging to Islamic Jihad commander Mohammed Abu Al Atta, among other buildings in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Islamic Jihad militants fired a barrage of rockets towards southern Israel, where millions of Israelis were instructed to remain close to safe rooms and bomb shelters.

Israeli officials said Egyptian-led efforts to broker a ceasefire were still under way but that Israel had ruled out conditions presented by Islamic Jihad.

Israel has said only that quiet will be answered with quiet, while Islamic Jihad has reportedly been pressing Israel to agree to halt targeted assassinations, among other demands.

If the rocket fire continues from Gaza, Israeli officials told local media, “the strikes (on Gaza) will continue and intensify”.

The hostilities erupted on Tuesday when Israel killed three senior Islamic Jihad commanders who it said were responsible for firing rockets towards the country last week.

Palestinians inspect the rubble at the site of an air strike (Fatima Shbair/AP) — © Fatima Shbair

At least 10 civilians, including women, young children and uninvolved neighbours, were killed in the initial strikes, which drew regional condemnation.

Over the past few days, Israel has conducted even more air strikes, killing other senior Islamic Jihad commanders and destroying their command centres and rocket-launching sites.

On Friday, Israel killed Iyad al-Hassani, an Islamic Jihad commander who had replaced a leader of the group’s military operations killed in a Tuesday air strike.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported 33 Palestinians killed — six of them children — and at least 147 wounded.

Islamic Jihad has retaliated by firing rockets towards southern and central Israel. On Friday, the group escalated its assaults and fired rockets towards Jerusalem, setting off air raid sirens in Israeli settlements south of the contested capital.

Most of the rockets have fallen short or been intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defence system, but one on Thursday penetrated missile defences and sliced through a house in the central city of Rehovot, killing an 80-year-old woman and wounding several others.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system fires interceptors at rockets (Tsafrir Abayov/AP) — © Tsafrir Abayov

Hamas, the larger militant group that has controlled Gaza since seizing power in 2007, has praised Islamic Jihad’s strikes but remained on the sidelines, according to Israeli military officials, limiting the scope of the conflict.

As the de facto government held responsible for the abysmal conditions in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Hamas has recently tried to keep a lid on its conflict with Israel. Islamic Jihad, a more ideological and unruly militant group, has taken the lead in the past few rounds of fighting with Israel.

On Saturday, the deadly Israeli raid into the Balata refugee camp turned the focus of the conflict back to the long-simmering West Bank. Residents said Israeli forces used shoulder-fired rockets to besiege a militant hideout, sharing footage of a large explosion and smoke billowing from the crowded camp.

The two Palestinians killed were not targets of the arrest raid, witnesses said, but among the crowds of protesters throwing stones and explosives at Israeli troops.

Israeli-Palestinian fighting has surged in the West Bank under Israel’s most right-wing government in history.

Since the start of the year, 111 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territory, at least half of them affiliated with militant groups, according to a tally by the Associated Press — the highest death toll in two decades. In that time, 20 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.