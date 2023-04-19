‘It was his time to go’: Noel Hanna’s wife pays tribute as she arrives in Kathmandu to bring him home

Mr Hanna passed away on Monday in Kathmandu

Noel Hanna died after returning to his tent after a successful summit on Annapurna, the Co Down climber’s wife has said.

Mr Hanna (56) passed away on Monday after summiting the 8,091 metre Annapurna peak in western Nepal.

His wife Lynne paid tribute to her late husband after arriving in Kathmandu on Wednesday to bring his remains home and said in a Facebook post that it was just the renowned climber’s ‘time to go’.

"I have arrived in Kathmandu to bring Noel home he passed away at Camp 4 on Annapurna,” she said.

"After a successful summit he returned to the tent took some hot soup and fell asleep never to awaken again. No drama, no big story; it was his time to go.

“He died in the Himalayas – what better place for my Mountain Man. Sleep well Noel.”

One of Ireland’s best known climbers, Mr Hanna, from Dromara, had scaled Mount Everest 10 times.

In 2018, he became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.

Born in Dromara in the shadow of the Mourne Mountains, his passion for mountaineering was sparked at an early age.

Mr Hanna quickly made a name for himself in the local climbing community, and by his mid-20s, he had already scaled some of the highest peaks in Europe and Asia.

“There are gambles to climbing, but I think it is just the buzz of being up there and pushing your body to the extremes which drives you to do it,” Mr Hanna told the Belfast Telegraph in 2016.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson led tributes to Mr Hanna, saying it was “devastating news”.

“I had the privilege of meeting Noel and hearing about his mountain-climbing exploits, including his conquest of Everest,” he added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow mountaineers at this sad time.

Mourne Mountain Adventures said: “There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best.

“Such a great man and one of Northern Ireland’s finest mountaineers”.

Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world at 8,091 metres (26,545 ft) above sea level.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.

At least 365 people have climbed Annapurna and more than 72 have died on the mountain, hiking officials said.

Earlier this week, Indian climber Baljeet Kaur went missing near Camp IV while descending from the summit point, organisers said. On Tuesday, it emerged she had been found alive. An aerial search mission was launched after she sent a radio signal asking for “immediate help”.

A third climber, Anurag Maloo, went missing after falling from 6,000m into a crevasse while descending from Camp IV.