Joe Biden eyes a second term — but who could stop him?

The US president has been boosted by his party’s midterm results and the prospect of another round with Donald Trump, but a 2024 run is not yet assured. Niall Stanage in Washington DC runs the rule over the possible Democrat contenders

Top interrogator: Senator Elizabeth Warren. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Niall Stanage Sat 19 Nov 2022 at 08:00