John McNamee: Unidentified remains found in Florida during search for missing Co Tyrone man

Police in the US have reported that human remains have been found during a search for a Co Tyrone man who has been missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

John McNamee, a native of Pomeroy in Co Tyrone, was first reported missing in May 2022.

He moved to Florida 12 years ago and his family are reported as saying it was “totally out of character” for him to go missing.

The family had been told by police that their enquiries were coming to an end due to a lack of leads.

However, on Saturday, July 9 a private search was organised by Mr McNamee’s family.

Police Officer John Medina of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) told the Belfast Telegraph the planned search was to take place in a section of woods in the 1300 block of Airport Road.

“Representatives from JSO’s Missing Persons Unit were on site during the search at the invitation of the McNamee family,” he explained.

“During the search, a member located pieces of clothing and what appeared to be human remains.

“At the conclusion of the search, investigators were only able to locate partial remains.

“These apparent remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination on identification.”

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations.

At this time, this is being investigated as an undetermined death and the identity of the apparent human remains have not been confirmed.