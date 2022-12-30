Just why was Pelé wearing a Northern Ireland jersey?

Pele in discussion with Dave Clements and George Best during a game between NY Cosmos and LA Aztecs

Pelé sporting a Northern Ireland top given to him by team-mate Dave Clements (left). The pair played together for the New York Cosmos in the late 1970s. Right: Martin Hamrogue.

Since the news of Pelé’s death, a photo of the Brazilian football hero wearing a Northern Ireland jersey has been shared on social media and can be traced to his days playing alongside former NI international Dave Clements in America.

Brazil’s joint-top goalscorer passed away on Thursday aged 82 following a period of illness.

While George Best is the highest profile name to have played against Pelé during his time in the US, the jersey was actually given to him by the man standing to his right in the much-shared photograph.

Larne man Clements was a team-mate of Pelé in the twilight of his career at New York Cosmos. Clements began his career at Portadown, before signing for Wolves in 1963.

He played 48 times for his country between 1965 and 1976, and after a career that brought him to Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday and Everton, he headed Stateside in ‘76 after managing Northern Ireland.

In a 2008 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Clements was glowing in his praise of the three-time World Cup winner.

“He is a gentleman, a first-class ambassador. You couldn't meet a better person. Never once do I remember him refusing to sign an autograph for a kid,” he said.

Clements had a reputation as being a bit of a joker – a March 1977 New York Times report on Pele’s return to the Cosmos squad gives an example.

“The Cosmos went through 90 minutes of calisthenics and a lot of running before they played a short scrimmage game,” it said.

“That was in the morning. After an hour's break for lunch, Dave Clements, the team wisecrack, walked into the locker room with a shovel on his shoulder and told his teammates that the day's work wasn't done.”

Clements and Pelé even shared the scoresheet in April 1976, when the Northern Ireland man’s goal added to the Brazilian’s brace in a 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders.

The pair also played together in a ‘Team America’ side that was in the 1976 Bicentenary Cup against Italy, England and Brazil.

Northern Ireland football statistician Marshall Gillespie said Clements and Pelé were just two of the seasoned professionals who made the US their home in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Dave Clements went over to America around the time when American football was taking off and you were getting a lot of the older pros going over for their last hurrah,” he explained.

“They signed a lot of big name players – George Best, Eusebio, Pelé, Bobby Moore, that type of player.

“Clements played with Pelé for a few seasons and they played 17 games together on the New York Cosmos team. They played together as well for Team America in a tournament against England, Brazil and Italy.

“It was an unofficial team; Bobby Moore was in it, Mike England and loads of other former pros. It was an all-star team. Dave and Pele played in all three of those games.”

In the hours following his death, a photo surfaced of the Brazilian legend alongside Clements while in conversation with George Best.

“Bestie was at Los Angeles Aztecs at the time and the two of them played against each other. There is a great photo of the three of them; they obviously knew each other,” said Marshall.

“Pele thought Best was the best player ever to play football, so they had contact over the years. There were a lot of Northern Ireland players who went over around that time. There was Brian Quinn, who used to play for Larne, and Terry Moore, a Canadian who played for Glentoran.

“Jimmy Nicholl also played for the Toronto Blizzards a few years later and Michael Niblock was there in 1973.

“There were a lot of players coming towards the end of their careers and these teams were just signing them up.

“It was a great time for American football. I remember some of that era because you used to still get players coming back when the American season ended.

“They’d basically be on a loan deal and play in the English leagues until the American league started again the following March. It was good money as well.

“Bestie liked it because he didn’t get recognised that much, but they were trying to promote the game at that time. That’s why they were getting the big established stars.

“There were decent players that were going out at the age of 29, 30. These days they could probably still play in the Premier League.”