Kennedy daughter (22) of Guildford Four's Paul Hill died from accidental overdose

Saoirse Kennedy Hill was a granddaughter of assassinated US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, daughter of the Guildford Four's Paul Hill and a granddaughter of assassinated US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, died of an accidental overdose according to a newly issued death certificate.

The 22-year-old's death at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts on August 1 resulted from a toxic mixture of methadone, alcohol and other prescription drugs used as sedatives and to treat depression.

Emergency responders were called to the compound in the afternoon, and Hill was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, where she was pronounced dead at 3:14pm, the certificate said.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Ms Kennedy Hill was the daughter of the former US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy and 91-year-old Ethel Kennedy's fifth child Courtney.

Her father is Belfast man Paul Hill, one of four people wrongly convicted of IRA pub bombings in 1974, who were collectively known as the Guildford Four.

Ms Kennedy Hill was a media and communications student at Boston College and the vice president of the College Democrats.

In the past she had written about her battle with depression, and was politically active, marching in the anti-gun demonstration 'March for our Lives' last year.

"My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life," she wrote in a student newspaper in 2016.

The statement confirming her death noted her passion for human rights and empowerment, as well as her work building schools for indigenous communities in Mexico.

If you are affected by any issues in this story, contact the Samaritans free on 116 123 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000