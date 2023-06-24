Kremlin denies Putin has fled Moscow as NI expert warns he faces ‘real headache’

Yevgeny Prigozhin has confirmed in a video that he and his troops have reached Rostov-on-Don (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Mr Putin lambasted the rebellion call as ‘treason’, without naming the Wagner group leader (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

The Kremlin has denied Vladimir Putin fled Moscow by plane after claiming Russia is ‘facing treason’ from members of the mutinous Wagner group.

It came as a Northern Ireland expert warned the Russian president was facing “a real headache”.

In a major development, Wagner fighters have 'taken control' of all military facilities in the key Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

They were also said to have seized military facilities in Voronezh - halfway between Rostov and Moscow.

Mr Putin vowed to punish the organisers of the mutiny, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, denouncing the uprising as "a stab in the back".

It marks the biggest threat to Mr Putin's leadership in more than two decades in power.

One of several planes that Putin uses for official visits took off from Moscow at 2.15pm local time, according to Flight Radar, which tracks aircraft in real-time.

Less than half an hour later, it went off radar about 150 kilometres from Mr Putin’s official residents.

“Putin is working at the Kremlin,” his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Tass news agency when asked about reports of him going to the north-west, possibly St Petersburg.

Philip Ingram, a former senior military intelligence officer from Northern Ireland, said the developments were a major blow for Mr Putin.

He said Rostov-on-Don was the “nerve-centre” where Russian operations in Ukraine are co-ordinated and commanded from.

“What (Prigozhin) has done by taking that, putting himself in a position there, is he has usurped General (Valery) Gerasimov who is in the supposed commander’s position in that,” Mr Ingram told Sky News.

“Therefore he has effectively run a little military coup to take - or potentially take - command of all operations inside Ukraine.

“That will give General Shoigu and Vladimir Putin a real headache because they are trying to fight a tactical battle where you’ve got this strategic power-play that’s going on in the background.”

As the fast-moving events unfolded in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow is suffering "full-scale weakness", and that Kyiv is protecting Europe from "the spread of Russian evil and chaos".

In an address to the Russian nation, Mr Putin called the actions by Mr Prigozhin, whom he did not mention by name, a "betrayal" and "treason".

The Russian President said: "All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment.

"The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders."

Mr Prigozhin said his fighters would not surrender, as "we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy".

"Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland," the Wagner Group said in an audio message on his Telegram channel.

Asked on Sky News if Prigozhin had released a genie from a bottle, Mr Ingram said: “The cork has come out of the top of the bottle and the Prigozhin genie is beginning to poke out. It will get out very quickly indeed.

“Of course, he is a social media, TikTok-type influencer across Russia and his message will start to permeate even further.

“This is going to cause Vladimir Putin politically an awful lot of speed bumps to get over, and those speed bumps could turn into something that could completely wreck his position.”

Mr Ingram said Rostov-on-Don is "quite significant" because its military headquarters coordinates operations in Ukraine.

"That's the headquarters of the Southern group of forces - that's where the whole of the operations into Ukraine are being coordinated," he said.

He said Prigozhin's verbal attacks on the defence ministry used the same "historical language that the Russians have traditionally used whenever they have been trying to suggest the Tsar has been badly advised.”

Mr Ingram said there was now a power vacuum further back the chain of command.

“The tactics that are used by the Russians on the battlefield are that they have a top-down command structure,” he explained.

“The structures are passed from the top and executed at the bottom. The people at the bottom don’t quite know what it is that they are doing and they don’t allow initiative there.

“So that gives the Ukrainians an opportunity to exploit and cause confusion on the battlefield, knowing that the higher levels of command are going to be put in more difficult positions.”

Mr Ingram said that in military terms, it was “a gift” for the Ukrainians.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is in touch with allies about the Wagner rebellion, which UK defence officials described as "the most significant challenge" to the Kremlin in recent times.

The Government's emergency Cobra committee is expected to meet to discuss the situation.

"We're keeping a close eye on the situation, as it's evolving on the ground as we speak," Mr Sunak told the BBC.

"The most important thing I'd say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians, and that's about as much as I can say at this moment."

Asked whether he had spoken to Mr Zelenksy, Mr Sunak said: "I'm in touch with our allies.

"I'll be speaking to some of them later today, as you would expect us to be co-ordinated on a situation like this, but it is evolving as we speak."

He declined to say whether it is good or bad news that Mr Putin is being challenged.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that "we are monitoring the situation carefully and liaising closely with our allies" and "we continue to urge British citizens to follow FCDO travel advice".

Mr Prigozhin's goals were not immediately clear, but the rebellion marks an escalation in his struggle with Russian military leaders, whom he has accused of botching the war in Ukraine and hobbling his forces in the field.

"This is not a military coup, but a march of justice," Mr Prigozhin said.

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin takes the threat, authorities declared a "counter-terrorist regime" in Moscow and its surroundings, allowing restricted freedoms and enhancing security in the capital.