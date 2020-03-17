Landmarks turn green across the world for St Patrick's Day

Down Cathedral where the reputed grave of St Patrick is situated

Landmarks across the world will be lit up in green today to mark the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

While coronavirus measures have cancelled some of the largest parades in Belfast, Dublin and New York, the colourful spectacle aims to make sure Ireland's patron saint is not forgotten.

Many across Ireland are also planning their own unique tributes, by sharing pictures of their planned Paddy's day costumes and carnival floats on social media.

At Downpatrick Cathedral, church bells will ring out at 1pm this afternoon in coordination with others around the world.

Dr Tim Campbell, Director of the St Patrick's Centre in Downpatrick, said he hopes the international effort will inspire hope.

"This year bells will ring out in Downpatrick and across the globe as we ask for a moment of silence and prayer worldwide.

"We ask everyone to unite with us in spirit at this time," he said.

"We are asking any Christian church to take part, not those just dedicated to St Patrick. So if you have a bell, please ring it," said Dr Campbell.

The Dean of Down Cathedral, The Very Reverend Dean Hull, called it "an inspired idea".

"St Patrick was a source of enlightenment for our ancestors. He was a man of faith who had to overcome many trials in his life and he knew the power of prayer," he said.

At present there are over 850 St Patrick's churches across the world.

Organisers are hopeful they will be joined today by Westminster Abbey, Westminster Cathedral and St Patrick's New York.

The United Methodist Church in Florida has agreed to take part and bells will also ring out in Lough Derg, the Sanctuary of St Patrick.