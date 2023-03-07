Latest astronaut from UAE still getting used to space

Emerati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi during an interview at the International Space Station (Nasa/AP) — © AP

The second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates is still adjusting to life off the planet after rocketing to the International Space Station last week.

“I’m still coping. I’m still learning,” Sultan al-Neyadi said on Tuesday.

He said he hopes to improve in the coming days.

Mr Al-Neyadi is the second UAE astronaut to fly in space and the first from the Arab world to be assigned to a long spaceflight.

The others stayed for about a week.

He will be up there until September.

Mr Al-Neyadi assured Dubai’s ruler in a video call on Tuesday that he and the rest of his crew are in good health.

But he joked that the small plush astronaut toy he took up may be coping better with microgravity than he is.

“I am thankful to God you have reached the International Space Station and thank God for your safety,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the country’s prime minister and vice president, said from the space centre named after him.

SpaceX launched Mr Al-Neyadi, a Russian cosmonaut and two Nasa astronauts on their six-month mission last Thursday.

The first UAE astronaut, Hazzaa al-Mansoori, took part in Tuesday’s brief video chat from Dubai.

Mr Al-Neyadi’s astronaut toy, nicknamed Suhail, Arabic for the brilliant star Canopus, also accompanied Mr Al-Mansoori on his 2019 space station mission.

“Hopefully, people will follow in the footstep of my brother Hazzaa and my footsteps,” Mr Al-Neyadi said, with the flags for the UAE and its space centre hanging behind him.

“This is what we hope for.”