Launch: North Korea completes test run of ballistic missile

Launch prompts Japan to issue evacuation order on northern island as weapons fired

A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with file footage during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea — © AP

North Korea yesterday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in a month, possibly testing a new type of more mobile, harder-to-detect weapons system.

North Korea launched the missile towards the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korean officials said, in an extension of the North’s provocative run of missile tests.

The launch prompted Japan to issue an evacuation order on a northern island, and though it was later retracted, it shows the vigilance of North Korea’s neighbours over its evolving missile threats.

Kim Jong Un — © AP

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile launched on a high angle from near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan following a 620-mile long flight.

They described the missile as having a medium or longer range.

The US National Security Council called it a long-range missile and Japan’s defence minister an ICBM-class weapon.

South Korea’s military believes North Korea launched a new type of ballistic missile, possibly using solid fuel, a defence official said, requesting anonymity because of office rules. If the launch involved a solid-fuel ICBM, it would be the first test of such a weapon.