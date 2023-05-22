Madeleine McCann: Ex-RUC man believes German police on right track in reservoir search

A Northern Ireland child safety expert, who played a central role in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, believes German police may be on the right track after launching a search for her body in a Portuguese reservoir.

The search, which begins today, will focus on a remote Algarve reservoir suspect Christian Brueckner used to visit.

Portuguese police are closing off roads leading to the man-made dam near the town of Silves ahead of the official start of the search.

Scotland Yard detectives are understood to have travelled to the area but only with a “watching brief.”

The search is set to last for at least two days and beyond that if anything of relevance is found.

Former RUC officer Jim Gamble was the senior child protection officer in the UK's first investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine and is chief executive of the INEQE safeguarding group.

He believes German police may be acting on specific information by searching the reservoir.

“What's particularly interesting is that the German police have been absolutely 100% focused on this investigation,” he told GB News.

“They believe that he is the right person, and they haven't wavered from that.

“Given what I know about the German police and having worked with them in the past, they're generally quite conservative and quite cautious. So there's a high level of confidence with them that they're on the right track.“

Mr Gamble said the reservoir had previously been checked twice in 2008 by divers employed by a local lawyer.

Two bags containing small bones were found during the second search after divers had earlier recovered several lengths of cord, some plastic tape and a single white cotton sock.

Portuguese police were alerted following the discovery but subsequently ruled out the possibility the bones were human because of their size.

“What will be interesting to see over the next few days is what they do that's different,” said Mr Gamble.

“I'm sure it'll be a much more thorough search because it's the German police who are leading this facilitated by the Portuguese and that's important. I think they'll do a much more rigorous search.

“I'm hoping that it's based on some information they have which they haven't as yet shared with the wider public so that it's more targeted.

“And of course, they will have the full range of technical resources available to them to make a search more effective.

“The truth is, I wouldn't pin my hopes on this. I think it's another line of inquiry, but because it's coming from the German police investigation, that makes it extremely interesting but we're going to have to wait and see.”

Mr Gamble added: “If they're just searching the entire area, then I think I'm not hopeful. If they're searching specific areas and with a specific intent and a deliberate focus, then that means they're operating on the back of new information or new intelligence.

The search will be the first major operation of its kind since June 2014 when British police were given permission to do digs in Praia da Luz that involved sniffer dogs trained in detecting bodies and ground-penetrating radar.

This time round expert divers are set to explore the murky depths of the dam but digs will also take place in woodland by the water.

The area which will be searched is the Barragem do Arade reservoir near Silves where a lorry driver says he saw a woman handing a child like Madeleine McCann over to a man two days after she went missing from her Praia da Luz holiday apartment on May 3, 2007.

A peninsula just over a mile long jutting into the reservoir was sealed off just after midday yesterday.

Several local council lorries were spotted on the piece of land as tents and other structures were erected.

Behind them in another area just under a mile away Portuguese Civil Protection workers were seen setting up a large blue tent alongside police who had mounted their own blue tent.

Portuguese officials have not yet made any official comment.

It was not immediately clear what had prompted this week’s operation, and whether it was hastily-arranged after police in Germany received a new tip-off or had been organised over time as prosecutors there continue to try to build up a picture of sole suspect Christian Brueckner’s life on the Algarve and the places he frequented.

Earlier this month Kate and Gerry posted a poignant tribute to mark their daughter’s 20th birthday, telling her: “We love you and we’re waiting for you.

"We’re never going to give up.”

They added: “Happy birthday Madeleine. Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. For as long as it takes.”

Kate and Gerry are expected to be kept informed of any developments as a result of the new search through Scotland Yard liaison officers.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has consistently said he is convinced Madeleine is dead and caged paedophile Brueckner (45), has been named as the sole suspect.

The deviant, currently serving time for the September 2005 rape of an American OAP in the resort where Madeleine vanished, has yet to face any formal accusation over the youngster’s disappearance.