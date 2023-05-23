Madeleine McCann: German police release statement as fresh search begins in Algarve reservoir

Police searching for Madeleine McCann were seen entering the water early this morning at the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal which suspect Christian Brueckner used to visit.

Investigators believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.

The reservoir is around 50km from Praia da Luz where Madeleine went missing in 2007. A police motor boat has also been sent into the water with two officers on it.

A Policia Judiciaria statement said it is co-ordinating searches in the Algarve at the request of German police and in the presence of British officers.

The development comes just 10 days after Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, issued a tribute on their Leicestershire-born daughter’s 20th birthday, telling her: “We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up.”

British police are due to travel to Portugal to observe the new search, with Scotland Yard liaison officers expected to keep the McCanns informed of any developments.