Man, 53, arrested over fatal shooting at Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany

Emergency vehicles are parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen (Julian Rettig/dpa via AP) — © Julian Rettig

A man has opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-west Germany, leaving two people dead.

The shooting occurred in Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart. A 53-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said.

Police received the first emergency calls at around 7.45am local time on Thursday, a police spokeswoman told the news agency dpa.

Police are investigating the shooting (Julian Rettig/dpa via AP) — © Julian Rettig

Police tweeted that there was no further danger to employees at the plant. Information about the suspect’s motive was not immediately available.

In a statement, Mercedes-Benz said that two people were killed at its Sindelfingen plant and the company was “deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news”.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site,” the company’s statement said.

The sprawling Sindelfingen works employ around 35,000 workers producing E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, according to the company’s website. It also houses planning, purchasing and development and design departments.