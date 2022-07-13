Man dies after downing entire Jagermeister bottle in two minutes in viral video

Jagermeister is a digestif liqueur that has an alcohol by volume of 35 per cent Photo: Getty

A South African man who drank an entire bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes as part of a binge-drinking competition has died.

Police in Waterval, outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, South Africa, have now opened an inquest into the death of the unidentified man, who they believe is around 25 or 30 years old.

Jagermeister is a digestif liqueur that has an alcohol by volume of 35 per cent.

A viral video showed him gulping down an entire bottle of Jagermeister in less than two minutes over the weekend, while people clap and cheer him on. But he soon collapsed.

According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the incident took place at a local liquor outlet at Mashamba village in Elim, South Africa.

Mr Mojapelo said the patrons participated in a drinking competition, in which the person who could consume an entire bottle of Jagermeister within a specified time would win R200 (about £10) in cash.

“One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic, where he was certified dead,” Mr Mojapelo said, accorfing to local media.

Meanwhile, reacting to the viral video, one person said: “Worst part of it all... is that, this isn’t funny at all... it was a game that turned out all wrong from all directions.”

Another said the man had “paid with his life”.

According to a study in 2017, in South Africa, “one in three individuals reported drinking alcohol, while one in seven reported binge drinking on an average day on which alcohol was consumed”.

It also added that the prevalence of self-reported binge drinking was highest among men and women in the 25-34 age range.