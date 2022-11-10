Man wanted for sexual offences involving children in Germany arrested in Belfast

A man who was wanted in Germany for sexual offences involving children has been arrested in Belfast and will appear in court here.

The PSNI said the man in his 30s has been detained in Northern Ireland on a German extradition warrant and will appear at the extradition hearing at Laganside Magistrates’ Court.

PSNI Constable Willie Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."