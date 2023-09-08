Marc Bohan, former Dior creative director and friend to the stars, dies aged 97

Marc Bohan with models after the Dior collection presentation in Paris in 1970 (Jean-Jacques Levy/AP)

Dior’s longest-serving creative director, Marc Bohan, whose slim silhouette designs dressed the likes of Hollywood royalty including Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, has died aged 97, the luxury fashion house said on Friday.

The son of a milliner, Bohan was asked to lead the French label after his predecessor Yves Saint Laurent was drafted into the French military in 1960.

He would go on to oversee the brand as artistic director for nearly three decades, from 1961 to 1989, delivering elegant and tasteful tailored looks for the modern woman.

In his first couture collection for the house in 1961 he debuted the “slim” look, a slender take on Dior’s classic silhouette with feminine shoulders and sensibly sophisticated skirts.

Dior announced his death on Friday, calling him an “immense visionary and passionate creator” who left his mark on the fashion house.

“Marc Bohan was a unique creator dear to the heart of our House, infusing Dior elegance with his free spirit,” Delphine Arnault, Dior chief executive, said in a statement.

“A man of immense talent who profoundly marked both our history and that of fashion.”

At Dior, the couturier would become close friends with Princess Grace of Monaco – her wardrobe paid homage to his work as they shared the same vision of elegance and style.

Even outside his friendship circle, Hollywood played a part in Bohan’s work. He crafted a collection in 1966 where he incorporated fur trim and long coats after pulling inspiration from Doctor Zhivago.

American film star Lauren Bacall with Marc Bohan in 1969 (Michel Laurent/AP)

Although Bohan preferred to stay out of the limelight – he was often referred to as private and discreet – his designs kept him in the spotlight.

In 1967, Bohan was asked to design the lavish coronation dress for Iran’s then-empress, Farah Diba Pahlavi.

During his time at Dior, Bohan took the brand into new avenues, from launching Dior’s baby boutique to developing a line for young women, Miss Dior, and for men, Dior Monsieur. He was also heralded for holding Dior’s first shows in India.

Gianfranco Ferre replaced Bohan at the fashion house in 1989. Leaving behind Dior, Bohan moved to London where he joined the prestigious house of Norman Hartnell, a couturier for the royal family.

He is survived by his daughter.