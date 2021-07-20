Memoirs: Prince Harry to publish the story of his life

Prince Harry has announced he will be releasing his memoirs but said it will be written “not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become”.

The “literary memoir” from the 36-year-old will be published by Penguin Random House late next year with the proceeds going towards charity.

In a statement, the Duke of Sussex said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Earlier this month the Duke and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accepted “a special award” from the charity Population Matters for agreeing to limit their family to two children for environmental reasons.

Commenting on the duke’s memoirs, the publishers said they were thrilled to share the prince and former soldier’s story.

“In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”