Mercenary leader Prigozhin was on crashed plane, Russian agency says

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing everyone on board, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency.

Rosaviatsia posted a list of seven passengers and three crew members who it said were on the plane “according to the airline”.

The private jet crashed en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, some 60 miles north of the Russian capital.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the plane, Russia’s civil aviation agency said (Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool/AP)

Exactly two months ago Prigozhin led a short mutiny against the Russian military that President Vladimir Putin denounced as “treason” and a “stab in the back”.

The Russian leader vowed to avenge it.

But the charges against Prigozhin were soon dropped, and the Wagner chief was allowed to retreat to Belarus, while reportedly popping back to Russia from time to time.