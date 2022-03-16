Michael O'Leary denies Ryanair hiked prices for Ukrainian refugees fleeing war

Airline boss say 'every flight when it fills, the last few seats are the higher fares'

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary says it’s “completely untrue” that his airline is hiking prices for refugees fleeing the war.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, said yesterday that the airline had raised prices from Poland and that she was awaiting a meeting with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan about the issue, and that after writing a letter to Ryanair she hadn’t received a response.

Speaking about the allegations at Cheltenham today, Mr O’Leary said: “[It’s] completely untrue, we have very low fare fights coming to and from Poland.

Read more Ryanair accused of hiking ticket prices for refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine

“All of the airports we’ve checked into it and all the flights are filling up and as they fill up they pay the highest fares. But we have on today, tomorrow and in the coming days fares of €20 one fair, €50 one way. There’s loads of cheap flights out there.”

Asked by Independent.ie whether people are paying these higher fares because the flights are in demand due to the war, the Ryanair CEO said: “Every flight when it fills the last few seats are the higher fares, that’s how we get to sell so many seats at €20 and €30.”

Ambassador Gerasko welcomed suggestions of charters being officially arranged from Poland, which stemmed from Sinn Féin TD John Brady at the European Union Affairs committee at Leinster House yesterday.

“We would be very grateful for that, because it is very difficult to buy tickets from Warsaw or from Krakow to Dublin,” she said.

“And moreover, may I address this issue to Ryanair because they raised the prices and it's unfortunate.”

Independent Senator Sharon Keogan, who organised a Dáil collection for Ukraine last week, interrupted: “That’s unforgivable. It's actually unforgivable.”

Ms Gerasko said she would “raise this issue for sure” when she meets Transport Minister Eamon Ryan on his return from St Patrick’s Day duties abroad.

She added: “Unfortunately our request, or our letter (to Ryanair) never received any response, I'd say, from Ryanair, because we sent this letter, it seems to me, one week ago.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Gerry Horkan said Ryanair should now make flights available free, instead of raising prices in response to the refugee crisis.

However, when asked today whether there’s anything Ryanair would do to help refugees get around Europe, Mr O’Leary said: “We are already carrying thousands of refugees around Europe.”

He added: “This story that we are hiking up the fares in Poland are completely false.

“We have low fares available today, tomorrow and the next day. But if a flight fills the last two seats will be sold at the higher fares, that’s the way the business runs.”