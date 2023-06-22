‘Miracle’ needed as Titanic sub will take ‘hours’ to rescue with oxygen running out

The Titan submersible has five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

Deep-sea explorer Dr David Gallo believes it would take a "miracle" to rescue those trapped in the Titan submersible, which has been missing underwater since Sunday.

He told Good Morning Britain: "Maybe two days ago my hope was sliding downward rapidly, but then these noises appeared and there seems to be very credible sources there, credible and repeatable.

"We'll see how that pans out but everything is happening very quickly, so we have a race against time.

"Our hopes are high. We need a miracle at this point, but miracles do happen, so I'm very optimistic."

Rescuers race against the breathable air clock after noises heard from Titanic vessel search area

The expert also said it will take hours to rescue the submersible once found.

"In this case, the noises are repetitive, every half hour I believe,” Dr Gallo continued.

"Three different aircraft heard them in their sensors at the same time and it went on for two days-plus.

"It's still going on apparently. There's not a lot in the natural world we can think of that would do that every 30-minute cycle.

"We have to, at this point, assume that that's the submarine and move quickly to that spot, locate it and get robots down there to verify that is where the submarine is.

"They've got to go fully ready as if that was the sub because it takes a while to locate it and get it up to the surface, it takes hours."

Race against time: The search for missing Titanic tourist submersible

Those on-board the OceanGate craft lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

There are currently five key vessels involved in the search effort, either on the scene or on the way, according to the US and Canadian coast guards.

The explorer that led the expedition which actually discovered the Titanic wreckage in 1985 also recently told CNN that the search operation is moving “as fast as it could be.”

"It is all very large, very heavy, it had to be flown up in cargo airplanes," said Tom Dettweiler, an ocean operations and engineering consultant.

"Then it has got to be carried to the ship. This massive machinery has to be lifted on board, secured to the deck so it doesn't shift when the ship is rolling at sea."

He also confirmed that if the sub is found at depth, it would take some time to bring it to the surface.

With temperatures on the ocean floor near freezing and the vessel’s oxygen supply running down – with experts estimating it will fully run out at 11am BST today – occupants are at increasing risk of hypothermia or suffocation.

The Titan craft usually serves as a tourist or research vessel, with guests believed to pay around $250,000 (around £195,000) to see the Titanic wreck, which lies 12,500ft beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

British billionaire and famous explorer Hamish Harding is among the five people trapped on the submarine, alongside Pakistani-British business advisor Shahzada Dawood and his son, who also reside in the UK.

It is understood the King is being kept informed of the search efforts, as Shahzada Dawood is a long-time supporter of The Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust, both of which are charities founded by Charles.

French veteran pilot and diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and chief executive and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush are also on the vessel, according to reports.

Mr Nargeolet has family in Cork, including a grandson being educated in the city and two adult children.

CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, which owns the submersible, Stockton Rush, is also on board.

The submersible was reported overdue on Monday but contact was lost 1 hour 45 minutes into its dive on Sunday afternoon, the coast guard said.