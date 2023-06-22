Missing Titan submersible’s crew are believed dead, says Oceangate

Details such as the propeller, shoes and unopened champagne bottles are part of a hge section of debros surrounding the ship. Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

The bow section of the Titanic is still unmistakenly recognisable in the scan. Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

The Titan submersible has five people on board: (from left) OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada

Oceangate, the company which owned the missing Titan submersible, has said it now believes the five men onboard the missing vessel “have sadly been lost.”

In a statement given to the BBC, Oceangate offered condolences to the families of the missing men, and thanked those involved in the multi-agency search and rescue operation.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.

“Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.

“We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

British billionaire Hamish Harding was among the five people lost, alongside Pakistani-British business advisor Shahzada Dawood and his son, who also reside in the UK.

Former French Navy diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet was piloting the submersible.

Mr Nargeolet has family in Cork, including a grandson being educated in the city and two adult children.

CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, which owns the submersible, Stockton Rush, was also on board.

A rescue expert who is friends with two men lost on the missing submersible Titan has said his “worst fears have been realised” after debris was found in the search site.

David Mearns said the debris found is a “landing frame and rear cover from the sub”.

However, officials have yet to confirm what was found.

The US Coast Guard is due to hold a press conference at 8pm UK time.

Mr Mearns is friends with British billionaire Hamish Harding and French veteran pilot and diver Paul-Henry Nargeole, who were both on board the vessel when it launched on Sunday to view the Titanic wreckage.

He said his "worst fears have now been realised" and he had been praying for a different outcome.

"Two friends of mine are gone," Mr Mearns told Sky News.

A “debris field” was found by a remotely-operated vehicle near the wreckage of the Titanic late on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Mearns added that the term ‘debris field’ would not be used unless “there’s no chance of a recovery of the men alive”.

"A debris field implies a break-up of the submersible... that really sort of indicates what is the worst-case scenario, which is a catastrophic failure and generally that's an implosion,” he said.

"The only saving grace is that it would have been immediate - literally in milliseconds - and the men wouldn't have known what was happening."

More ships and expertise were scrambled on Thursday to help find the missing deep-sea vessel and the five men on board.

Titan was lost on Sunday about 435 miles south of St John's, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Assistance from the Royal Air Force is due to arrive in St John's on Thursday after it confirmed a request was received overnight for help with movement of additional commercial equipment.

Two RAF planes, a C-17 Globemaster and A400 Atlas, departed RAF Lossiemouth in north-east Scotland on Thursday.

A British submariner and equipment from a UK firm has been sent to help the search at the request of the US Coastguard, Downing Street said.

Royal Navy submariner Lieutenant Commander Richard Kantharia, who was on exchange with the US Navy, has been seconded to the search and rescue team.

Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that is behind recent scans of the Titanic wreckage is also being flown to the rescue site.

The ROV - called Juliet - spent 200 hours surveying the underwater ship site last summer, producing incredible graphics of the Titanic and surrounding debris.

Aaron Newman is an investor in OceanGate; the company that operates the craft, which usually serves as a tourist or research vessel.

He claimed Titan was designed to return to the surface after 24 hours.

Guests are believed to pay around $250,000 (about £195,000) to take the underwater voyage see the Titanic wreck, which lies 12,500ft beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

Mr Newman visited the site on the vessel in 2021. Titan is held underwater by ballast — heavy weights that helps with a vessel’s stability — built to be automatically released after 24 hours to send the sub to the surface, Newman said.

A former OceanGate subcontractor who worked on the development of the submersible says some of the construction materials and design choices were considered "controversial" at the time it was being made in 2018.

Doug Virnig, who has a background in engineering and operations, worked on the project for about a year in an operations role, he also told CNN.

He also said that some of the craft’s low-technology "off-the-shelf” features, such as using a game controller to operate the vessel, were done to help cut down on costs.

“It seems kind of cheesy, but if you knew the amount of technology that was packed in that controller and its capabilities, and the amount of money that it costs to develop something like that, it's just off the charts,” he told the US news channel.

On Thursday, the president of the Explorers Club criticised the time taken to get support needed to rescue the missing Titanic submersible.

The Explorers Club is a professional society dedicated to the advancement of field research and scientific exploration. Founded in New York City in 1904, it has served as a meeting point for explorers and scientists worldwide ever since.

