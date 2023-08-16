More bodies found after Dominican Republic blast

Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal (Diario Libre via AP)

Firefighters struggling to extinguish a blaze caused by a deadly explosion near the Dominican Republic’s capital this week have found two more bodies, bringing the death toll to 13, authorities said.

The number of victims is expected to increase since responders have not been able to fully access the building where the explosion occurred on Monday at a bakery in the city of San Cristobal, which lies just west of the capital of Santo Domingo.

An additional 10 people remain missing, with friends and family outside hospitals and mortuaries saying no-one has been providing them with information.

Destroyed vehicles and debris are scattered on the ground after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal (Diario Libre via AP)

Officials said two additional bodies were pulled from the rubble early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities are probing what might have caused the explosion, vowing to crack down on any business that might not have been following regulations.

At least 59 people were injured in the blast, which occurred in a bustling commercial area in the city centre and destroyed four buildings and damaged nine others.

The death toll is expected to rise (Diario Libre via AP)

More than 30 people remain in hospital with conditions including fractures, burns and respiratory problems. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

More than 30 ambulances and some 500 personnel including rescuers and officials responded to the incident.

Toxic smoke still hovered over the explosion site, with health officials urging people to wear face masks.