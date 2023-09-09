Morocco earthquake: A look at the deadliest quakes over the past 25 years

A cracked mosque minaret after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

By Associated Press Reporter

The earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday has killed more than 1,000 people.

Here is a look at the deadliest earthquakes over the past 25 years:

– September 8 2023: In Morocco, a magnitude 6.8 quake kills more than 1,000 people.

– February 6 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.

Villagers stand next to rubble after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

– April 25 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

– March 11 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the north-east coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

– January 12 2010: In Haiti, more than 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.

– May 12 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in more than 87,500 deaths.

– May 27 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia’s Java island.

– October 8 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills more than 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.

– December 26 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

– December 26 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits south-eastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.

– January 26 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.

– August 17 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.