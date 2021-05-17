Moscow GAA club names itself after Nobel Prize winner Heaney

Family give permission to expats to use poet’s name

The first GAA club to be named after the late Nobel Prize winner Seamus Heaney is up and running — in Moscow.

Seamus Heaney’s GAC has a core of players and management from Derry but with others from across Ulster, including the Shankill Road.

They played their first game against the only other club in the city, Moscow Shamrocks at the Lokomotiv Moscow’s training ground.

The founding members of the club, whose men and women won their first games, revealed they decided on the name as many of the expats are teachers. A warm reply was received from Mr Heaney’s family after they asked to use the name.

“The response to the setting up the club and publicity has been incredible,” club chairman Brendan Henderson, from the Creggan area in Derry , told the Belfast Telegraph.

Ulster University was in touch to offer balls and bibs, while dozens of others from back home have also sent messages of support and offers of help. The club is still looking for sponsorship.

Committee members are from Derry, Armagh, Fermanagh and Down, while players include former Belfast Royal Academy pupil Nikita McCoubrey, from the Shankill Roa d .

On trying to find a name for the club, the founders did not want it to be overtly political, and they were motivated by the fact that many are teachers.

“Seamus Heaney was a name that stuck in my head,” Brendan told online publication Gaelic Life. “Obviously as he was from Derry as well and had an interest in Gaelic games. We did a bit of research and found that there was no club named after him.”

He said they contacted the Heaney family in Bellaghy an d asked for permission to use the name. “They were delighted and sent a really warm email back saying that they supported us and that it would be the first club to have used the name.

“I thin k they quite liked the symmetry of having a club named after him and the fact that he had an interest in Gaelic games. It may have been a close second to poetry but there was an interest there! Our colours are blue and white after his home club and red for Russia.”

While many have contributed to the founding of the club, he said the equally important members of the team are the partners left to look after the kids at home, including his wife Sasha.

“Instrumental and very patient,” he said. “If mentioned, might get me back in the good books after all the hours dedicated to this!”