Mountain that NI climber died on has third-highest fatality rate

Nepal’s Mount Annapurna, where Northern Irish man Noel Hanna passed away this week, has been consistently labelled as one of the most dangerous mountains in the world.

One of the Himalayan mountains, it is the 10th highest peak globally, and has the third-highest fatality rate among summits reaching over 8,000 metres.

According to hiking statistics, as of last year, 365 people had reached the summit of Annapurna I — the peak’s main face — while 72 had died in the attempt.

The entire mountain stands at 8,091 metres (26,545 feet) above sea level, and for decades, its main face held the highest fatality-to-summit rate of all eight-thousander peaks.

Its fatality rate fell from 32% to just under 20% between 2012 and 2022, placing it just under the most recent fatality rate estimates for K2, which is the highest mountain point in Pakistan.

The Annapurna peak was first climbed by Frenchman Maurice Herzog in 1950, and is considered to be famously dangerous because of the risk of frequent avalanches.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.

It extends east from a huge gorge cut through the Himalaya by the Kali Gandaki River to the Marsyangdi River.

Nepal has eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, and the Annapurna region is an area in western Nepal where some of the country’s most popular treks are located.

This week there have been extremely poor and cold weather conditions surrounding Annapurna, leading to another climber going missing after falling into a crevasse.