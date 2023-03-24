Mourners told how Derry PE teacher killed in Middle East was ‘full of life with so many talents’

Mourners have heard how a PE teacher who was killed in the Middle East was “full of life” who "had so many talents” as her funeral mass took place in Londonderry on Friday.

Caina Healey (35) died after she was struck by a car while cycling to work in Al Taweelah in Abu Dhabi last week.

A former pupil of St Cecilia’s College, she had been living in the Middle East for several years, working as a teacher most recently Amity International School in Abu Dhabi.

“It makes no sense and seems wrong” said Father Carroll, who opened the service at St. Eugene's Cathedral to the young cyclist and keen tri-athlete.

"An incredible athlete, a caring teacher and a loving friend to many. Caina was a shining light that left us far too soon.

"Caina inspired others to live their lives to the full. It was clear through the students she coached and taught that she was so generous with her time and talents.

"A lifeguard, an Irish dancer and cyclist, Caina loved children and was a real competitor. Although humble, Caina loved to win – no challenge was too big of her.

“She brought so much joy, was full of life and had such a big heart.”

Caina Healey

Tributes included readings from her friends, as well as a reading of Proverbs 3:3 and John 14:1, with the second letter of Paul to Timothy also heard in the service.

During her time in the Middle East, Caina was also a member of various sporting groups in the Middle East, including the Al Reef group and the TriBelles.

Those gathered in Derry heard how she didn’t “get to finish the race” of her life, but “fought the good fight to the end".

"Caina never did anything in fast measures, she was a gift from God. Her life instead was abruptly stopped.”

Her family also paid tribute to the volunteers who were able to arrange for the younger teacher’s remains to return home to Derry from Abu Dhabi “so quickly”, meaning they were able to see her before the service.

“We come here in the midst of this tragedy in God’s house and to God, and while coming here will not take away the pain and shock, it can give us hope,” Fr Carroll added.

“That is why we were are here, we are here to put death in its place.”

Renditions of the songs ‘Softly and Tenderly’ and ‘Guardian Angel From Heaven So Bright’ were also performed in tribute to the PE teacher, who after the service was laid to rest in the City Cemetery.

The Irish Embassy in the UAE previously paid tribute to the young teacher and said they were “devastated by the loss of a dear member of our community in Abu Dhabi”.

Principal of Amity International School Adrian Frost said she had “an immense impact on the lives of her students and colleagues” with many of her students attributing their achievements and character to teaching.

While the Al Reef group said Caina was its only female member, who had a “beautiful energy” and was “always smiling”.