Nearly 10 years on, will Michaela McAreavey's family finally get answers?
As a new team of investigators re-examines the shocking murder of Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011, Catherine Fegan looks back at the long search for justice
Catherine Fegan
The courtroom fell silent as the picture - a crude black-and-white shot of the crime scene - was passed around. Gone was the image of the beaming bride, dressed in white, smiling blissfully next to her new husband; instead, the picture showed the aftermath of murder.