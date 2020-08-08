Nearly 10 years on, will Michaela McAreavey's family finally get answers?

As a new team of investigators re-examines the shocking murder of Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011, Catherine Fegan looks back at the long search for justice

Michaela McAreavey on her wedding day in December 2010. Just 11 days later her life was tragically cut short

Catherine Fegan Sat 8 Aug 2020 at 10:13