‘Never been happier to hit the tarmac’: NI honeymoon couple caught in Rhodes fires relieved to be home

A honeymoon couple from Co Down who were evacuated from their Rhodes hotel to escape wildfires before walking over three miles to a rescue vessel have described their relief at being back home in Northern Ireland.

Lee and Rosaleen Ruane from Warrenpoint jetted off to the Greek island last week prior to news about the fires which have devastated the island and led to over 19,000 tourists and residents being displaced.

Read more Evacuation from Rhodes was ‘hell’, say family from Northern Ireland

The pair were caught up in the chaos after being given just minutes to leave after smoke was seen close to their hotel in the southern part of the island on Saturday.

They later had to walk along the beach for more than three miles and were taken to two evacuation centres over three days.

The couple finally ended up in a hotel in Rhodes city as they awaited their flight home.

They landed back in Belfast yesterday on their original scheduled flight and described their relief at stepping off the plane.

“It actually wasn’t that much of an eventful last day, to be honest – thankfully,” said Lee.

"We actually weren’t sure if our transfer was going to come, because obviously we were in a different location to where it should have been picking us up, but eventually and thankfully it did arrive in the end.

"We only got our bags back, about an hour and a half before we headed to the airport, from the Saturday."

The smoke surrounding the couple's hotel in Rhodes

When Lee and Rosaleen had to leave their original hotel due to the fires, they were forced to leave all their belongings behind, travelling for days with only the clothes on their back.

“That was a big worry off our minds, getting our stuff and passports back. Once we got our transfer and got to the airport it was very busy.

"But we expected that, with all the extra flights back to the UK. There were already five extra flights alongside our one,” he said.

Lee and his wife also said they were relieved the process went smoothly at the airport following their disastrous honeymoon and were only delayed just 45 minutes prior to boarding their Jet2 aircraft.

"Apart from the airport being very busy, it was uneventful and a decent flight home and that was us.

"When we hit the ground in Belfast, I don’t think I was ever as happy to feel the tarmac in my life.”

In an update yesterday, Jet2 said they have operated 20 flights to the UK from Rhodes so far this week.

The holiday group said in a statement: “We continue to fly aircraft to Rhodes with no customers onboard, so that we can bring our customers back to the UK on their scheduled flights, as well as any additional Jet2 customers who wish to return to the UK.

“We know that many customers have been through a difficult time; however we have continued to work hard to look after everyone, and we are extremely grateful to our teams for their hard work."

The fires in Rhodes are still ongoing, affecting much of the island’s countryside.

On Monday, the Foreign Office updated its travel guidance telling people travelling to areas that might be affected to make sure they had "appropriate insurance".