New bid to retrieve telegraph machine used to send final SOS messages from sinking Titanic

An American company has launched a legal bid to recover communication equipment from the wreck of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

RMS Titanic Inc wants to retrieve the Marconi telegraph machine that was used to send the SOS messages saying the Belfast-built liner was sinking.

The room where the messages were received remains intact in Belfast’s Titanic Hotel, which was formerly the Harland and Wolff office building.

RMS Titanic Inc holds the right to salvage artefacts from the shipwreck.

It hopes to send a remotely operated vehicle into the hull in the hope of recovering objects from the Marconi radio room.

The messages sent from there helped to save the lives of more than 700 people on the night the Titanic sank.

The Times said the company had promised to provide a thorough plan to the court in Virginia which oversees the wreck.

RMS Titanic Inc hopes to proceed with the proposal in the face of opposition from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a US government agency which has moved to block the project.

The company, owned by the Experimental Media Group, was granted the right to recover objects from the wreck in 1994.

It sought to salvage the ship’s radio equipment in 2020, but the NOAA argued the business must acquire permission from the US government first. The plan was then abandoned during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Titanic Hotel's Telephone Exchange

It said “any research, exploration, salvage or other activity that would physically alter or disturb the wreck or wreck site” was unauthorised unless sanctioned by the administration.

The last message sent by Jack Phillips from the Titanic on April 14, 1912, read “Come quick”.

His colleague, operator Harold Bride, survived the catastrophic iceberg strike.

He later explained how Phillips stayed in the Marconi suite, sending the last messages to a nearby ship, the Carpathia, and the Harland & Wolff communications hub in Belfast.

This equipment remains aboard the shipwreck, possessing the recordings of the last calls for help as the ship sank two hours and 20 minutes later.

Bride sent a message saying “send SOS” a short time after the Titanic struck an iceberg.

He continued: “It’s a new call and it may be your last chance to send it.”

RMS Titanic Inc said in a court filing earlier this year that it planned to “conduct a research and recovery expedition”, probably in May next year.

The company plans to devote a week to taking images “including inside the wreck, where deterioration has opened chasms sufficient to permit a remotely operated vehicle to penetrate the hull without interfering with the current structure”.

The NOAA said in new court filings: “It may recover free-standing objects inside the wreck, including for example objects from inside the Marconi room, but only if such objects are not affixed to the wreck itself.”

The Titanic Hotel’s Telephone Exchange room, where the messages announcing the iceberg collision were received, is open to members of the public. For more information about the liner and to book a room at the hotel, visit www.titanichotelbelfast.com