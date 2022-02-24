Newtownabbey man shares his experience from quiet streets of Kyiv

The streets of Kyiv are empty when once they would have been crammed full of people.

There’s a quiet hush around the city centre. The atmosphere has changed.

It might not be a normal day, but for Newtownabbey man Geoff Dowey (67), currently in the Ukrainian capital where his wife is from, there’s still no immediate rush to flee the country.

The retired businessman spends part of the year living in Kyiv with wife Tetiana and told the Belfast Telegraph last week that the people of the city were remaining optimistic that the threat of Russian troops massing on the border of the country would not come to conflict. But the mood is now different.

“It’s all gone very quiet. There is very little traffic on the roads. The people are now scared,” he said from Kyiv.

“It is strange how they went from optimistic to scared so quickly.”

The conflict has now escalated. The only places where people gather in large numbers is at the central railway station and at cash machines dotted around the centre.

“In Victory Square, right in the heart of the city, there would normally be several lanes of traffic, bumper to bumper. There are very few cars,” said Geoff.

“My wife was speaking to a friend on the other side of the city. She said she can hear the gunfire, but hasn’t seen anything. It’s confined to military bases and military airports.

“She’s also been talking to colleagues who work in other cities in Ukraine. They’re telling her of rockets targeting military bases. They’re coming under heavy fire. And while we might be told the missiles are aimed at military targets, people homes are being destroyed. It’s becoming indiscriminate.

“But Kyiv is empty. It’s a lovely city. It would be a shame if there was a conflict because of world leaders who are supposed to protect the public, not terrorise them, torture them and attack them.

“Over the last week many friends here have left for summer houses or other EU countries.

“The central railway hub is the busiest part of the city. More and more have been trying to get away.

“There is a sense that a conflict has started, but it hasn’t reached us yet. There’s no all out panic yet, no lines of refugees trying to flee, but more are continuing to leave.”