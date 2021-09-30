NI diplomat David McIlroy tells of shielding from gunfire and explosions during Guinea coup

A Northern Ireland-born diplomat has told of the dramatic moment that gunfire and explosions erupted outside his residence as a military coup was launched in Guinea.

David McIlroy, the British Ambassador to the West African country, recalled how violence flared during the military takeover, led by the head of Guinea’s Special Forces Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, which seized power from the president, Alpha Condé.

The 53-year-old from Garvagh, Co Londonderry, had little option but to hunker down inside with wife Vicki as the armed battle raged right next to his UK Embassy residence in the capital, Conakry.

David, a father of two, said: “We are in a calm period now, but the day of the coup was pretty intense. We had heavy gunfire and explosions just over the wall for several hours.

“It started about eight o’clock on the Sunday morning (September 5) when we suddenly heard gunfire.

“I couldn’t see the fighting directly because the Embassy is surrounded by a high wall.

“But people in apartments nearby were sending me videos they were filming, so we could see from those, as well as from messages on social media, what was happening in the area right outside the wall.

Northern Ireland-born Ambassador to Guinea, David McIlroy handing out a Duke of Edinburgh Award

“We could see puffs of smoke and armed soldiers running. We could obviously hear loud gunfire going on.”

Deposed President Condé’s whereabouts are unclear but social media footage earlier this week showed the 83-year-old sitting on a sofa flanked by soldiers cradling assault rifles. He looked away when he was asked to say if he was being well-treated.

Condé was elected Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015.

Last year, the country’s constitution was modified allowing him to run for office again. His controversial victory at the polls in October led to protests and there were dozens of deaths in Conakry and elsewhere in the country.

Following the latest outbreak of violence, David and Vicki spoke to their teenage children – who both attend boarding school in Somerset – to reassure them they were safe.

He said: “We waited until there was a pause in the violence before phoning home. If we’d made a phone call back home during that Sunday morning to say we were okay, they would have heard the gunfire and explosions in the background.

“We waited for a decent period after it stopped and we phoned them and said, ‘You might be hearing news of a coup in Guinea, so this is just to let you know we’re safe’. We are thankful to be alive and well.”

He added: “Conakry is on a long, thin peninsula on the Atlantic coast. The British Embassy is near some key government buildings at what is almost the narrowest point of the peninsula.

“The fighting was intense. There has been no official figure released on the number of deaths from Sunday, but the local press have reported the names of six soldiers who died in the fighting.

“The situation appears to have calmed, but we have made sure our crisis planning is up-to-date, with support from colleagues in London and other British missions in the region.

“I came here knowing that it would be a challenging posting because Guinea has a history of political instability, but the opportunity to make a difference attracted me to the role. Sadly, disorder and violence can erupt quickly in Guinea.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is well aware that staff have to operate in sometimes hostile situations to promote the UK’s interests, but makes sure anyone sent to a fragile location receives the appropriate training.

“Staff safety is always the key priority and the recent evacuation of Embassy staff from Afghanistan demonstrates that when there is any direct threat to our staff, security arrangements are in place to get them to safety.”

David accompanied President Condé on a trip to London for the UK-Africa Investment Summit in January 2020.

The UK is now working with international partners in the hope of finding a democratic solution to the country’s crisis.

David said: “The UK has good relations with Guinea and has worked constructively with the country on a whole range of areas.

“We’ve been supporting them on major infrastructure projects which would provide opportunities for British companies as well as help generate wealth and economic stability for Guinea.

“We have also been promoting good governance in line with democratic principles.

“Another priority for us is to help protect women and girls in Guinea and to promote opportunities for them. Girls typically leave school after just a few years of primary school. Child marriage is a big issue, as is violence against women and girls.

“According to UN figures, around 94.5% of women in Guinea have undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) - the second highest rate in the world after Somalia.

“We’ve been able to work constructively with Guinea, including with some excellent local and international NGOs, to raise awareness in local communities on the harm that this traditional practice causes.

“We will continue to work hard to help find a peaceful, diplomatic solution to the current situation to ensure we can continue to make progress on all of these issues.”