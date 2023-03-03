NI doctor helping to secure a future for mums-to-be devastated by earthquake in Turkey

Paul Holmes (second left) in Turkey where he has been helping mums-to-be in the aftermath of the earthquake which struck the region last month

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria at the start of February has claimed over 50,000 lives, with many more still missing.

But one Northern Ireland medic has been doing his bit to help the region’s future generation.

Obstetrician Paul Holmes (56) is part of the UK emergency medical team that was deployed to Turkey through the Foreign Office.

Originally from Ballynahinch but now living in Scotland, he arrived on February 11 and is working alongside Turkish medics at a joint field hospital in Türkoğlu.

He will return from his three-week deployment this weekend and said the country is still suffering aftershocks, describing his time there as “nerve-wracking”.

“I’ve come across mums who have literally been pulled out of the rubble,” Mr Holmes said.

Paul Holmes volunteering in southern Turkey

“They had not been badly injured thankfully. There have been a few follow-up appointments with those with earthquake injuries.

“Carrying a baby is obviously worrying for any mother at the best of times, let alone when you have survived an earthquake on this scale, and in many cases, have been left homeless and sleeping in a tent.

“I think when you are in a stressful situation and pregnant, you probably transfer lots of that anxiety towards the baby, so it has been really nice to be able to reassure these women.

“We are based in the grounds of a hospital that is no longer usable because of the earthquake. We are able to offer ultrasound scans and help them hear the baby and let them know the pregnancy is still going nicely despite the trauma they’ve gone through.”

Over £100m has been pledged to the Disasters Emergency Committee Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal, with the UK Government match-funding the first £5m of public donations.

A team of 77 search-and-rescue experts, including four firefighters from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service were deployed by the government, followed by a further £25m package of support on February 15.

Mr Holmes, who’s a father of four, volunteers through frontline medical aid charity UK-Med to work at the joint field hospital, which has treated over 6,000 patients.

Obstetrician Paul Holmes from Ballynahinch.

He left Northern Ireland at 18 to study medicine at the University of Edinburgh and has settled in Scotland, living in Dunblane and working at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

He said: “While we’ve been here, there have been very noticeable aftershocks. When I was in Nepal in 2015, there were one or two little aftershocks where you thought ‘Is that an aftershock or not?’ This time you are left in absolutely no doubt.

“There have been two fairly major ones since we got here. The first one briefly set the hospital building on fire, which was slightly nerve-wracking. I saw smoke after it triggered an electrical fire, but thankfully it was brought under control very quickly and there wasn’t huge damage.

“We had to move our overnight camping tents because they were deemed a bit close to the hospital.

“The other big aftershock happened in the evening when we were standing around chatting. It’s not enough to knock you off your feet, but the closest thing I can compare it to is when you are on a boat in choppy seas. You are not being thrown from side to side, but if you were trying to walk, you’d be unstable.

“That is obviously worrying. Fortunately, advances in technology mean I’ve been able to phone my wife each day via WhatsApp so they know I am okay. My children are not kids any more, so I think it’s been easier for them to get their heads round compared to when I was sent to Nepal.”

UK aid pays for EMT staffs’ regular roles to be backfilled to ensure the NHS is not impacted.

Mr Holmes added: “It is a privilege to be part of the UK government’s humanitarian response because the Turkish people are so grateful and thankful for us for supporting them in their hour of need.

“The Turkish medics I’m working with are wonderful people. I’ve also got very good colleagues at home who have arranged for some knitted woollen baby hats to be sent out from Larbert.

“Kids are coming in with lots of respiratory infections and illnesses, partly from living in tents in temperatures of -7C at night. I know the tents we are camping in have had ice on the inside some mornings, never mind on the outside. Some of the patients have psychological problems and we are trying to help them.

“If you are cold and hungry and living in a tent with another 10 people, that can only add to a mum’s natural worry about the pregnancy, so we are supporting the community by replacing services that were unavailable.”

Minister for Development Andrew Mitchell said: “The UK government is proud that brave firefighters and medics from Northern Ireland have been at the very heart of our efforts to help the Turkish people in their hour of need.

“Both the UK-ISAR and UK-EMT pool world-leading expertise from across Britain to make a real difference in reacting to humanitarian disasters around the globe.

“The UK government’s priority now is to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches the thousands of families left homeless by the earthquake. It will be so vital in ensuring those affected can begin to rebuild their lives.”