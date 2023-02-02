NI donates £6m to help people affected by war in Ukraine

Generous Northern Ireland people have donated more than £6m to a fundraising appeal for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal was launched in the initial days of the conflict.

To date it has provided vital aid to millions of people in need.

Through the support of generous donors in the UK, it has become the biggest charity donor to the response inside Ukraine and for the regional refugee response, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Over the first year of the conflict, more than £400m has been raised in donations, including £6.1m from people in Northern Ireland.

The announcement comes as the DEC, which brings together 15 aid charities, including Concern, the British Red Cross, Save The Children and Tearfund in Northern Ireland, publishes a report on how the donations have enabled its member charities to distribute the vital aid, both inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

These include projects to provide food to people in war-torn areas, including a team of volunteer cycle couriers delivering food and medicines to vulnerable people in their homes, and working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health to deliver 75,000 life-saving trauma kits for civilian use and 34 incubators for premature babies.

Ros O’Sullivan, head of emergency operations at Concern Worldwide (UK), said: “The £6.1m raised here is a fantastic figure that is a testament to the generosity of the people of Northern Ireland.

“People saw the immediate devastation that was taking place in Ukraine and gave whatever they could to help those who were forced to flee their homes. This money will go a long way in supporting the DEC appeal, which is making a significant impact.”

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said: “The response has been truly remarkable and we are so grateful for the support.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has piled pressure on Western leaders to supply fighter jets to Ukraine, setting up a clash with Rishi Sunak.

The UK said it is not practical to provide sophisticated planes used by the RAF, such as Typhoons and F-35s, and US President Joe Biden has ruled out sending F-16 fighters.

Downing Street stressed that a visit by Mr Johnson to Washington to bolster support for Ukraine was “not on behalf of the UK Government”.

The former prime minister, who held talks with senior politicians to lobby for Ukraine, said the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, should be given all the equipment he needs.