NI lads travel all over India in ‘glorified lawnmower’ to raise £7,000 for Air Ambulance

It was the experience of a lifetime, say pair who got around in tuk-tuk

Jonney Tohall (left) from Newtownabbey and Ryan Lewis (right) from Carrickfergus raised over £7,000 for the Air Ambualnce NI charity by travelling around India in a rickshaw.

Jonney Tohall from Newtownabbey and Ryan Lewis from Carrickfergus with their rickshaw

Two friends from Co Antrim who travelled over 1,500 miles through India in “a glorified lawnmower” are encouraging everyone to do something weird or wonderful to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI.

Jonney Tohall from Newtownabbey, and Ryan Lewis from Carrickfergus, spent six weeks travelling around the country in a seven horsepower motorised rickshaw.

They navigated the three-wheeled tuk-tuk along unfinished roads, passing through villages, jungles and even desert as they made their way from Jaisalmer in the north to Fort Kochi in the south.

Mr Tohall said the adventure proved to be more than interesting.

He added: “So many people said we were a bit mad, but it didn’t put us off. We lost count of how many times our rickshaw broke down but we held onto the fact that it was all for a good cause and it was the experience of a lifetime.

“The local people were so helpful and we were welcomed into their communities and shared in the culture.

“We have memories to last a lifetime and are already thinking about what our next weird and wonderful challenge could be.”

Their fundraising bid was initially delayed due to the pandemic.

India experienced two huge waves of Covid in 2020 and 2021, and despite low infection levels last year, was put on high alert in December following a surge in neighbouring China.

But team ‘Second to Naan’ was given the go-ahead to complete their mission earlier this year and the pair were determined to raise cash for the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

The pals managed to raise £7,333.54 for the charity which is tasked to the scene of critically-ill or injured patients an average of twice a day.

It is provided through a partnership between Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI.

Head of fundraising Kerry Anderson hailed what she described as “certainly one of the most unusual fundraisers in aid of our charity”.

“It was fantastic to meet Jonney and Ryan and hear a little about their travels,” she said.

“They are determined, resilient characters up for a bit of fun and the fundraising efforts are truly incredible. The funds raised will help the medical team lift off by helicopter to reach future patients, wherever that may be in Northern Ireland.

“This is very much a service that no one wishes to need but is there for every one of us.

“Thank you from our charity team for your efforts and to everyone who donated.”

The HEMS is expected to experience a surge in call-outs over spring and summer, which has prompted the charity to appeal for continued support.

“Whether you choose to take on an extreme challenge like Jonney and Ryan or something more down to earth, all support will help,” Ms Anderson said.

“We have a range of events including abseils, runs and sky dives, but choosing something that you enjoy is always best.”