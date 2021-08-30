NI man’s relief as Afghan friend’s family finds safety

Interpreter’s relatives saved, but fears are growing for many others

A Co Down naval officer has spoken of his relief that relatives of an Afghan interpreter he worked with in the war-torn country have been saved from the hands of the Taliban.

The man’s relatives are in a “safe place” and due to arrive in Ireland this week, Tim McCullough said.

Mr McCullough served in Helmand province in 2012, where he had worked with Bilal, the interpreter.

Because of his work with British forces, Bilal’s family were likely targets for the Taliban. He had been warned to return to Afghanistan or they would be killed.

North Down MP Stephen Farry is understood to have contacted the Home Office and the Republic’s Department of Foreign Affairs to see if they could help Bilal’s family escape.

Mr McCullough told the BBC that Bilal’s family had been granted refugee status to live in Ireland.

Bilal now lives in Australia, but Mr McCullough hopes he could come to Ireland to visit them when Covid-19 restrictions ease.

"He is going to come and stay in my house and then we will travel down and see his family in the Republic of Ireland," he told the BBC. "He is excited. I have told him to pack a warm coat, because Bangor is not quite as warm as where he is.”

Meanwhile, the UK Government has received assurances from the Taliban that anybody wishing to leave Afghanistan after August 31 will be allowed to do so.

British troops have already left Kabul and US military personnel will be out of Afghanistan before tomorrow’s deadline set by US President Joe Biden.

But there have been fears over the potentially thousands of Afghans who may have been eligible for resettlement schemes, who could not make it to Kabul airport for evacuation or were not processed in time.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that if the Taliban regime wanted diplomatic recognition and aid funding, they would have to ensure "safe passage" for those who want to leave.

And in a joint statement with the US and more than 90 other countries, it was confirmed that the Taliban had said anyone who wished to leave the country could do so.

The joint statement said: "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorisation from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country."

It comes after 15,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan by UK troops over the course of nearly two weeks in Operation Pitting, which is believed to be the largest evacuation mission since the Second World War.

Yesterday military officials said a US drone strike had prevented another deadly suicide attack at Kabul airport. The strike targeted a vehicle carrying at least one person associated with the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, US Central Command said.

The US had warned of possible further attacks as evacuations wind down. A bomb attack at Kabul airport last Thursday killed up to 170 people, including 13 US troops.