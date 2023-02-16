NI rescue team ‘spent’ as dogs sniff out family of survivors 10 days after Turkey earthquake

Dogs from NI rescue team find six people alive in the rubble during one of their last missions

Video - NI K9 search and rescue team help find two children and rescue women under rubble in Turkey

Dogs from a Northern Ireland rescue team have discovered a family of survivors alive in the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey, 10 days after the devastating earthquake.

Specially trained Labradors Delta and Max arrived in disaster-hit country with their handlers on Saturday.

Kyle Murray and K9 Search and Rescue NI founder Ryan Gray have been working to help people struggling to rebuild their lives after the natural disaster, which killed tens of thousands.

They were preparing to fly home as the rescue mission turned to a recovery operation, with dwindling hopes that anyone would be found alive.

However, during searches today, Delta indicated to someone in the rubble.

Max and a third dog from the same team confirmed the discovery of the survivors.

At least 40,000 people were killed in disaster

After digging got under way, a 42-year-old woman was recovered. Five others, including a number of children, are believed to still be alive in the same small void in the rubble. As of last night, efforts to save them remained ongoing.

Firefighter Jonny Caughey, who has been helping to coordinate the rescue missions from the charity’s base in Co Down, said his colleagues were exhausted but elated.

“Ryan was in tears, but they’re happy tears because they’ve achieved what they went there to do,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“They were ready to come home. This was among the last few searches they were due to go out on.

“It’s really extraordinary that people have survived 10 days in those conditions, but it must have been quite a big void with maybe some access to water.”

The death toll in Turkey and Syria is thought to be in excess of 40,000 people.

The team from K9 Search and Rescue NI was deployed to one of the worst-hit areas.

Mr Caughey has been in constant contact with his colleagues and expects them home by the weekend.

“They’re pretty much done now — just spent, mentally and physically,” he said.

“While we are proud of what they’ve achieved in Turkey, we need to get them back and get them the help they need to recover from their experience”.

Rescue teams at work in Turkey

The 7.8 and 7.5-magnitude quakes struck nine hours apart in south-eastern Turkey and Syria on February 6.

At least 40,000 people have been killed, with the death toll expected to rise considerably as search teams find more bodies in towns and cities inhabited by millions but reduced to broken concrete and twisted metal.

The region is in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, with up to 17 million people affected, many without shelter, heat, electricity or access to running water.

The Northern Ireland team has been working with search groups from around the world.

Max has been specially trained to search collapsed buildings and disaster sites for survivors.

He previously indicated to someone trapped under an apartment block, but the mission ended in tragedy when a woman in her 20s was found dead.

Mr Caughey explained: “Max indicated at an area. They put in some listening devices down and heard a noise — what sounded like someone scrapping.

“Other teams moved in and were digging for hours. The person was trapped seven storeys under the rubble.

“It was a young woman in her 20s, but by the time they reached her, she’d tragically died.

Hopes of finding more survivors alive had been fading

“Without the dogs digging, they might not have found her for months, so at least it brought some closure for one family.

“The search effort is huge. They’ve been working with American, Greek, Turkish and British teams. At this stage, they’re just all exhausted. I had a videocall with Ryan last night and he’s just shattered.

“A local vet had just come to check on the dogs. Some were injured and the vet cleaned up their paws. The dogs are working hard.”

The team members can look forward to a heroes’ welcome when they arrive home.

Separately, the United Nations humanitarian co-ordinator for Syria has said that the country’s death toll is highly likely to rise even further.

Muhannad Hadi defended the UN’s response to the disaster, which many in Syria have criticised as slow and inadequate.

The UN has reported a death toll of about 6,000 for all of Syria, including 4,400 in the rebel-held north west.

That figure is higher than that given by government authorities in Damascus and civil defence officials in the north west, who have reported 1,414 and 2,274 deaths respectively.

“We’re hoping that this number will not increase by much,” Mr Hadi said.

“But from what we are seeing, the devastation of this earthquake is not giving us a lot of hope this will be the end of it.”