NI rescue team working round the clock in Turkey ‘shattered’ by devastation they’ve witnessed

Volunteers braced for more tragedy as chance of finding more survivors falls and death toll tops 40,000 people

A volunteer distributes food for people who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake (Pic: Hussein Malla) — © AP

Volunteer rescuers from Northern Ireland are “shattered” by the devastation they have seen in Turkey, where they are helping in the aftermath of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The death toll in the country and neighbouring Syria is thought to exceed 40,000 people.

The two-man, two-dog team from K9 Search and Rescue NI arrived in Turkey last Saturday.

Black Labradors Max and Delta are collapsed structure search dogs that were involved in the recent rescue at Creeslough.

They were deployed to the region along with handlers Kyle Murray and charity founder Ryan Gray.

Firefighter Jonny Caughey has been helping coordinate the rescue mission from the charity’s base in Co Down.

He has been in constant touch with the team, which he said would be coming home in the next few days as the chances of finding survivors from the February 6 quake diminish.

“They’ve been busy from they arrived and they’ve had about four hours’ sleep, working day and night,” he added.

“They’ll be home in the next few days as it is now moving into the recovery stage.

“They’ve been working in a number of the smaller regions and have been ferried about to different locations.

“It is unimaginable what they’ve seen so far: sheer devastation, people sleeping at the side of the road in makeshift shelters.

“I don’t think the gravity of it has really sunk in yet. They’re just concentrating on the job.

“They’ve been working with other teams from around the world— there is a real global effort ongoing.”

All the team members are volunteers and have or have had full-time jobs in other emergency services. Some are coastguards or former police officers.

Max has been trained to search collapsed buildings and disaster sites for survivors.

After he indicated to a survivor trapped in rubble in Turkey, a huge rescue effort to free a woman from under an apartment block was launched.

However, the mission ended in tragedy.

“Max indicated at an area. They put some listening devices down and heard a noise. They heard what sounded like someone scrapping,” said Mr Caughey.

“Other teams moved in and were digging for hours. The person was trapped under the rubble of a seven-storey building.

“It was a young woman in her 20s, but by the time they reached her, she’d tragically died.

“Without the dogs digging, they might not have found her for months, so at least it brought some closure for one family. The search effort is huge — they have been working with American, Greek, Turkish and British teams.

“At this stage, they’re just all exhausted. I had a video call with Ryan last night and he’s just shattered.

“A local vet had just came to check on the dogs. Some were injured, so he cleaned up their paws. The dogs are working really hard.

“We are now getting support in place for when they come home.”

The team from K9 Search and Rescue work entirely from donations. To make a contribution, visit their website.