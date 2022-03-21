NI Royal Navy veteran to auction off his sailing boat in order to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

A Northern Irish Royal Navy veteran has told how he was so moved by the scenes emerging from the conflict in Ukraine, he decided to auction off his 23ft sailing boat to raise funds for the refugees.

Limavady ex-submariner Trevor McAlister, who lives in Portsmouth, acquired the Halycon boat four years ago with the intention of enjoying time above the waves, rather than below.

But he didn’t take to his new seafaring hobby as enthusiastically as he’d expected to and was considering selling the boat on when the war broke out in Ukraine.

After watching the heartbreaking news coverage of women and children fleeing the country, Trevor decided to auction off his boat instead and is hoping to raise several thousands of pounds for the refugees.

Trevor, who has two teenage daughters, said: “I settled in Portsmouth in 2002 and the year later, I left the navy.

“Because I was living by the sea, I thought it would be a good idea to learn to sail. I got the boat through a swap for a campervan and did a good bit of work on it to make it seaworthy.

“But when I got the boat out on the water, I realised there were too many things to worry about like the tide and wind and I wasn’t as successful as I’d hoped I might be.

Trevor's boat, which he is auctioning off.

“I’d imagined myself doing a bit of fishing with a cold beer but it just didn’t turn out like that. It was too much for me in the end and I just didn’t enjoy it.”

The 51-year-old, who struggled with his mental health in recent years, was planning to sell it when the conflict in Ukraine broke out and he was touched by what he had seen.

The images of the women and children leaving their partners and fathers behind in Ukraine particularly moved him, so he came up with the idea of auctioning off his sailboat to raise funds instead.

“My mental health took a bit of a battering over the last year and I’m still on that journey,” said Trevor, who works as a safety engineer.

“But thinking about my own mental state made me realise that if I was struggling, how were those poor people in Ukraine coping?

“To be honest, it’s helping me to focus on the fundraiser. I want to give something back and it feels good to be doing something positive for other people.

“I’m 6ft 4ins, an ex Royal Navy and a former rugby player. I was always the life and soul of the party. But the last few years have been tough and I know now that anyone can suffer with poor mental health. I can’t imagine how the people of Ukraine are feeling right now but I hope the sale of the boat will help in some small way.”

The auction has already sparked a lot of interest with bids of £1,000 coming in, but Trevor hopes he can sell it off around £1,500.

“If someone from Northern Ireland decides to buy it, we can arrange that but if they’re planning to sail it home, they’ll need to be a lot better at it than me!” he said.

Anyone wishing to make a bid should contact Trevor by searching his name on Facebook, with a post being updated daily with the most recent highest bid.