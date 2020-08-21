NI woman Amy Connor found dead in Ibiza hotel room

Spanish police are probing the death of a Northern Ireland holidaymaker at an Ibiza hotel.

The 23-year-old mother of one was found around midday on Thursday at her room in the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the party resort of San Antonio.

She has been named as mother Amy Elizabeth Connor from Coleraine.

Police confirmed Ms Connor’s death but said they were unable to comment on the report and said more would be known after an autopsy had taken place.

A Spanish Civil Guard source said: “There were no external signs of violence on the dead woman’s body or signs of any violence at the scene.”

Amy, a former pupil at Coleraine College, had been with group of holidaymakers who included her sister Toni - who raised the alarm.

The Coleraine woman’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through the north coast town.

Amy’s grieving elder sister Toni said on Facebook “ I don’t understand how life just goes on….” as hundred of Amy’s pals flooded social media with heartbreaking messages and memories of their friend.

Amy’s heartbroken mum Carol McKibbin, who lives in Castlerock, posted a link to her daughter’s funeral death notice on the website of a local undertakers.

“My baby girl... love you loads,” she wrote.

Amy said she leaves behind her daughter Kaliyah, parents Arthur Connor and Carol McKibbin and siblings, Aaron John, Jean and Toni.

“Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and entire family circle,” the notice read.

Messages of sympathy and condolence were pouring in last night.

One posted: “I knew Amy as a wee teenager who used to come into my place of work at the time in Coleraine and she was always such a wee ball of energy...

“God bless you all at this sad time Xxx,”.

Another said: "My heart is breaking for yous all no words will ever help but I believe your baby girl Amy will give yous all the strength to cope in the long difficult road ahead! Fly high with the angels Amy Connor.”

It’s understood elder sister Amy’s Toni remains in Ibiza as the investigation into her sister’s death proceeds.

Another friend posted a heartfelt tribute to the young Coleraine mum: “Amy, you were most beautiful soul.

“ Honestly I’m so shocked that you have gone to heaven.

“Please look over your family.

“You will be sorely missed by all of us, my heart breaks for you all

“You have been my friend for nearly ten years, and this is not fair that this has happened to such a beautiful person.

“I will miss our wee conversations, and you shouting out the car window when you see us.

“Thinking of you and your beautiful daughter!

“Rest in peace my darling," they wrote.