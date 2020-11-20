NI woman Jill Gallard is UK's first female envoy to Germany

A Northern Ireland woman has started a new role as the UK's first female ambassador to Germany.

Jill Gallard CMG, who was born in Omagh, began her new job last week when Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwell arrived in Germany.

The Royal couple marked Remembrance Sunday at the Bundestag, the German parliament, making them the first British royals to do so.

Ms Gallard, who was appointed CMG (Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George) in the Queen's 2018 Birthday honours, accompanied Camilla in Berlin.

She received her accolade for her services to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The married mother-of-two posted a picture of her meeting Prince Charles on her Twitter page, acknowledging the special occasion.

Ms Gallard said it has been a "great honour" to be the British Ambassador to Germany.

"When it comes to the most critical problems facing the world today - from dealing with Covid-19 to climate change - the UK and Germany often share the same positions," she told media.

"I look forward to maintaining and cultivating the many friendly ties that exist between our two countries."

The Omagh-born native has enjoyed a distinguished diplomatic career in Europe.

Her latest role makes it her fifth posting in a European country.

Between 2018 to 2020 she worked as deputy political director and director Western Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean in London.

Prior to that, she was the Director of Human Resources at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and between 2011 to 2014 she was the British Ambassador to Portugal.

She was also once head of Political, EU and Economic Sections in Prague and Private Secretary to the Permanent Under Secretary in the FCO.

Her predecessor in Germany was Sir Sebastian Wood, who retired from the Diplomatic Service in September.

Ms Gallard spent her early years growing up in Omagh where her parents taught at a local secondary school before her family relocated to Co Antrim where the future diplomat attended Ballyclare High School.

She went on to study French and Spanish at Edinburgh University and can also speak German, Portuguese and some Czech.

The Northern Ireland woman joined the diplomatic service in 1991, and her career resulting in postings in Prague, Madrid and the European Commission in Brussels.

Her first role was as desk officer for Spain and Portugal in the Consular Department, before then taking up the same role for Bulgaria and Romania in Central European Department.

Ms Gallard's preceding role before she moved to Germany was deputy political director and director for western Balkans and eastern Mediterranean, a post she had held from 2018.