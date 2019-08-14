Nora Quoirin post-mortem result delayed - volunteer who found body says 'she looked like she was sleeping'

Post-mortem result delayed until Thursday

One of the volunteers who found the body of Nora Quoirin said that the teenager looked as "if she were sleeping".

Sean Yeap told the Daily Mail that he was part of the search team who came across Nora's body close to a waterfall in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The results of a post-mortem report on Nora's body has been delayed for a second time until Thursday.

A cause of death has not yet been established, Matthew Searle of the Lucie Blackman Trust has said.

"The post-mortem is ongoing, therefore no conclusion has been reached yet," he told PA.

He also appealed to people not to speculate on what happened to the London teenager who went missing on August 4 from the Dusun jungle resort in Malaysia.

He said: "There will be a time for comment but that time is not now. Let the family grieve in peace."

A police press conference, which had been due to take place on Wednesday, is now expected to take place at an as-yet unspecified time on Thursday in Malaysia.

Mr Yeap said that the 15-year-old's naked body was found lying down with her head resting on her hands.

He said that her body was not hidden or covered by anything and that he thought Nora had moved around or she would have been found by previous search teams who painstakingly combed the area.

Mr Yeap suggested that Nora may have got lost elsewhere and walked to the waterfall in search of water.

"I think maybe she was elsewhere and walked to the stream perhaps to drink some water," he said.

"The place where she was found is not easy to find. I wonder if she had been following the stream as there were no footprints which means she could have been walking in the water as it was not very deep."

Soldiers combing the area

Mr Yeap described the moment the search team discovered Nora's body.

"It looked like she was sleeping. Her head was resting on her hands. But we all knew she was dead," he said.

"It was very sad and two women in the group did not want to come close and they started crying.

"We knew not to touch the body and let the police do their work.

"The police took about 40 minutes to get there and sealed of the scene. We all had to make statements at the police station.

"I feel so sorry for them (the family) but I am glad that we were able to find the body and they did not have to wait even longer to know what happened."

The parents with search teams

Nora's body was discovered beside a small stream, about 1.6 miles (2.5km) from the jungle resort of Dusun, where the family were staying.

She went missing on August 4 during a family holiday to Malaysia.

Nora was an Irish citizen with her mum Meabh being from Belfast and dad Sebastien from France. They have two other children, Innes (12) and Maurice (8).

Family lawyer Sankara N. Nair said that the family expect a full investigation into Nora's death.

"The family expect the police to do a thorough investigation into the incident, including criminal angles," he said.

He urged Malaysian police to accept an offer by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to help investigate the circumstances of the death.

"It's a very good proposal," he said. "I hope police will accept the assistance."

Her parents believe that the 15-year-old teenager, who had special needs, may have been abducted, while local police treated her disappearance as a missing persons case.

Speaking after the discovery of Nora's body her family released an emotional statement saying how she had "touched the world".

“Nora is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely," the statement read.

“The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

“We will always love our Nora.”

The family also thanked those who had taken part in the campaign to find Nora.

“We would like to thank all the people that have been searching for Nora and trying their best to find her," the statement said.

“We thank the local people here and those far and wide for their prayers and support at this time.

“Nora has brought people together, especially from France, Ireland, Britain and Malaysia, united in their love and support for her and her family.

“To all our friends and family at home, we can’t thank you enough for all your love.”