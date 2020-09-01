Nora Quoirin wasn't sexually assaulted before her death, inquest hears

Post-mortem finds teenager died from internal bleeding in intestine

Tragic Nora Quoirin was not sexually assaulted before her death in a Malaysian holiday resort, an inquest has heard.

The 15-year-old French-Irish schoolgirl, whose mum Meabh is from Belfast, disappeared from her family's cottage at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4 last year, sparking a massive search operation.

Her lifeless, naked body was discovered on August 13 beside a stream in a palm oil estate about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Her funeral took place at St Brigid's Church in south Belfast, where she was baptised.

On Tuesday an inquest heard that a post-mortem ruled Nora died from internal bleeding in her intestine following a period of prolonged hunger and stress.

Giving evidence, head of forensics, Noor Aidora Saedon, told the coroner Maimoonah Aid that Nora had taken her last breath four days before she was found by hikers helping police search.

The inquest has been told that an autopsy was performed less than an hour after her body was airlifted from the stream, according to The Mirror. Ms Saedon told the hearing during the 10-day search for Nora, DNA samples were taken from her siblings Innes and Maurice and her parents Meabh and Sebastien for comparison.

The lawyer for her parents, Sakthy Vell, asked: "We know that she had died four days prior to being found in the flowing stream, so would DNA remain on her face and naked body?"

Ms Saedon replied: "DNA in time will degrade and be lost.

"However in the case where a body is found, generally it is suggested that the outside of the body, definitely foreign DNA is difficult to find due to the environment.

"Malaysia is hot and humid, therefore DNA degrades very fast as compared to four season countries.

"Having said that, the swabs taken in intimate areas, inside of the body, no foreign DNA was found as well."

The inquest also heard it had been established that there had been no penetration.

The expert told the court: "The body may have been exposed to the elements, differing night-and-day temperatures, partially submerged in a flowing stream... these are conditions which are also taken into consideration when analysing samples and preparing the report.

"There was no foreign matter lifted or found on the outside of the body to indicate a foreign DNA," she also told the inquest.

"In short, we have done the analysis as thoroughly as I could and we could not find any foreign DNA on the body," she said.

Police believe Nora simply wandered off and that there is no 'criminal element' involved.

Officers say she was able to leave the resort by herself by getting out of a window which had a faulty latch.

Her family has always insisted it was highly unlikely Nora - who was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development - would have gone off alone.

Last week, the court heard how Nora and her siblings were approached by a stranger at Kuala Lumpur International Airport when Sebastien left them for less than five minutes to meet Meabh, who was flying in separately, at the arrival gate.

The hearing continues.